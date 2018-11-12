Why Carrie Underwood & Brad Paisley Won’t Talk About Trump At The 2018 CMAs

Carrie and Brad are revealing their plans for the 2018 CMA Awards.

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley are revealing why they won’t be talking about Donald Trump or anything else too political when they team up to host the 2018 CMA Awards for the 11th consecutive year on November 14. Per Win Country, the twosome recently admitted that this year’s show will make a departure from some of the political jokes they’ve told in the past and will actually be a much lighter affair this time around.

When asked what fans can expect from the upcoming awards show, set to air live from Nashville on ABC and featuring performances from both country superstars, Paisley wasn’t ready to give too much away. However, he did reveal, “The only clue I’ll give is that there’s a lot of things going on that are kind of meaningless and fun, and that’s what we’re looking at…”

Underwood then added that their aim for the 2018 CMAs is to “Keep it light! Keep it light,” before Paisley confirmed that anything too political will not be on the agenda for their infamous opening monologue or at any point throughout the show while they’re on stage.

“Everybody wants to forget about all that right now, I think,” Paisley explained of why politics is off the table. “So that’s what we’re gonna do, I think.”

Carrie, who’s currently pregnant with her second child with husband Mike Fisher, then confirmed that politics won’t be a topic, adding that it’s “forgotten.”

The twosome has previously caused a little controversy through their decision to work current affairs into their hosting of the big show, last year opting to poke fun at Donald Trump’s tweets.

As reported by the Washington Post, Carrie and Brad performed a song mocking President Donald Trump’s love of Twitter through a parody of the American Idol Season 4 winner’s hit “Before He Cheats.”

The duo quipped in one line of the parody song, “It’s fun to watch it that’s for sure, until little Rocket Man starts a nuclear war and maybe next time he’ll think… before he tweets.”

The admission that they’ll be steering away from anything too political this year comes shortly after the duo kept quiet about whether or not they’re once again planning to reveal the gender of Carrie’s unborn child during a sketch in the same way that they did four years ago.

In 2014, Paisley pretended to accidentally reveal her baby’s gender when Underwood was expecting her son Isaiah.

As reported by the Inquisitr last week, Underwood and Paisley played pretty coy when asked by Good Morning America hosts Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan if they’d be revealing all at the show on November 14.

Brad even joked that he doesn’t know whether Carrie’s having a baby boy or a girl, admitting that she was avoiding telling him so he wouldn’t accidentally let the news slip.

The 2018 CMA Awards will air live on ABC at 8/7c on November 14.