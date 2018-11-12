Jaden Smith Reveals That He Is Dating Tyler, The Creator During Concert Performance

Rapper and actor Jaden Smith gave fans some huge news during a recent performance, revealing that he is gay and is dating rapper Tyler, The Creator, hip-hop news site Independent Loud reported.

Smith passionately gushed over Tyler, The Creator to his audience during his set at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival–a music festival put on by Tyler–calling him his best friend and saying he loves him “so f**king much.” It was then that he spilled the beans.

“And I wanna tell you guys something, I wanna tell you, Tyler doesn’t wanna say, but Tyler is my mother f**king boyfriend,” he said, pointing a smiling Tyler, The Creator out amidst the cheering crowd. “And he’s been my mother f**king boyfriend my whole f**king life.”

The “Icon” singer took a quick pause from his announcement to ask fans to move back from the stage to appease the fire marshall before reiterating the announcement he had just made to his audience.

“You take anything away from this f**king show, that’s what you need to take away,” he said.

The 20-year-old hip-hop star followed the news up with a statement on his Twitter account where he has an impressive 7.95-million-person following, tagging Tyler and joking that he can’t deny their relationship now that Jaden had told everyone.

Jaden’s sexuality has frequently been speculated by fans, especially after famously wearing a dress for a photo shoot with Vogue Korea in 2016, and many have been critical of the rapper’s androgynous fashion choices.

“If I Wanna Wear A Dress, Then I Will, And That Will Set The New Wave…,” he tweeted earlier this year in March in defense of his clothing.

He spoke to British GQ in 2016 about why he rejects gender norms and embraces his gender-fluidity, especially when it comes to fashion.

“I feel like people are kind of confused about gender norms. I feel like people don’t really get it,” he told the magazine at the young age of 17. “I’m not saying that I get it, I’m just saying that I’ve never seen any distinction. I don’t see man clothes and woman clothes, I just see scared people and comfortable people.”

Tyler, The Creator has been fairly open about his sexuality for a while, especially on his 2017 album Flower Boy, where he famously rapped “Next line will have ’em like ‘Whoa’, I been kissing white boys since 2004” on the track “I Ain’t Got Time!”

I TRIED TO COME OUT THE DAMN CLOSET LIKE FOUR DAYS AGO AND NO ONE CARED HAHAHHAHAHA — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) April 13, 2015

“It’s still such a grey area with people, which is cool with me,” he explained to Fantastic Man earlier this year about his lyrics generating curiosity about his sexual preferences. “Even though I’m considered loud and out there, I’m private, which is a weird dichotomy. the juxtaposition of loud and quiet is weird.”