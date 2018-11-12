Kim Kardashian Poses In Nude Bra For Sexy New Photo

Kim Kardashian took to social media this week to post a new photo of herself looking glam and wearing her bra.

On Monday, Nov. 12, Kim Kardashian shared a sexy new snapshot of herself to her Instagram account. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen looking stone-faced as she dons a bra and little else.

Although the photo is not one of Kim’s raciest by far, the reality star looks sultry in the picture, where she wears a nude bra that showcases her toned arms and shoulders. The photo cuts off before revealing any cleavage, but Kim’s long neck is on full display, as well as her full face of makeup.

Kardashian is seen looking down as her long, thick eyelashes are front and center as well as her bronzed face and nude-colored lips. Her long, dark hair is parted down the middle and worn in soft, loose waves down her back.

Kim didn’t leave any caption or location for the photo nor did she tag anyone in the sexy snapshot. However, the mother of three had a busy weekend by attending the People’s Choice Awards and Travis Scott’s concert. The photo could have been taken after one of those events as Kardashian was winding down for the night.

However, the photo may have also been taken on Monday morning, revealing that Kim Kardashian has either slept in her makeup from the night before or possibly gotten up early to have her face done up.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim appeared at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night with her sisters, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kendall, as well as their mother Kris Jenner.

The family took the stage to accept the award for favorite reality TV series and dedicated the honor to all of the brave men and women who have been risking their lives while battling the devastating Woolsey fire in Southern California.

Many of the Kardashian family members have been evacuated from their homes due to the flames, and Kim even revealed over the weekend that the fire had reached her property and that all she could do was wait to see if her home would be saved.

“I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seem like it is getting worse right now. I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe,” Kardashian told fans via social media on Friday.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and her famous family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! network.