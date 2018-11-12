Couple Who Named Their Son After Hitler, Posing With Nazi Flags, Facing Jail Time

Adam Thomas and his girlfriend Claudia Patatas were convicted of being members of a banned political party and possessing a banned book.

A couple who named their baby after Hitler and proudly posed for photos with him or her in front of Nazi flags has been convicted of belonging to a banned political party and of possessing banned printed material, Yahoo News is reporting.

Adam Thomas, 22, and Claudia Patatas, 38, made international headlines last year when it was revealed that they gave their baby the middle name “Hitler.” The English couple, who both described themselves as proud Nazis, also posed for pictures with the baby in front of the Nazi flag. In other pictures, dad Thomas, who said he is proudly racist, posed in Ku Klux Klan (KKK) robes while holding the baby, whom he says he named in “admiration” for Adolf Hitler.

However, giving the baby the name “Hitler” didn’t violate any United Kingdom laws. Instead, authorities looked through his social media records and text conversations with a third suspect who was also convicted (more on him in a few paragraphs), and instead charged the couple (and the third suspect) with being members of a banned political party.

Specifically, prosecutors accused the couple of being members of National Action, a far-right political party that was banned in the U.K. in 2016.

Neo-Nazi couple who named baby after Hitler convicted of belonging to terror group National Actionhttps://t.co/Wm93czeNnt pic.twitter.com/3dNrg2Xidp — ITV News (@itvnews) November 12, 2018

During the trial, jurors were shown social media posts and photos from Thomas, 22, his girlfriend, Portuguese photographer Claudia Patatas, 38, as well as text message conversations with others who were later implicated.

Thomas, for example, who had twice tried to join (and was rejected by) the British Army, and who had worked as a security guard at an Amazon warehouse, wrote that he dreamed of England someday becoming a “white homeland.”

“We could slaughter billions of non-whites no problem, we are superior. Personally all I want is a white homeland. I don’t accept anyone who isn’t 100 per cent white.”

Patatas, who sports a swastika tattoo on her back, also wrote of her admiration for Hitler. In one social media post, she revealed that she had a birthday cake with the face of the Nazi strongman and that she struggled emotionally with cutting through him.

Also implicated in this trial was Daniel Bogunovic, 27, also accused of being a member of National Action. He exchanged racist text messages with Thomas and Patatas, as well as placed National Action stickers across an English university with the two.

In addition to being convicted of being members of the banned party, Thomas and Patatas were also convicted of possessing the bomb-making guide The Anarchist’s Cookbook.

The three will be sentenced on December 14, and all three could be facing time behind bars.