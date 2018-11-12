Merchandise Guide To Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2018 – Shirts, Pins, MagicBand

In case you weren't sure yet, you will spend even more money at the party.

The characters and Magic Shots and parade and attractions and food and even “snow” is more than enough to visit Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party this year, but there is even more. Magic Kingdom is the place to be during the Christmas holidays at Walt Disney World, and you can take some home with you. If you’re heading to one of the parties this year, here is the merchandise you can pick up to keep your memories going strong.

With the first couple of parties taking place last week, the merchandise has been out and about for all to see. There are plenty of opportunities remaining in 2018 for those who want to head to Magic Kingdom and pick some up, but you will need to attend MVMCP to get it as it is only available there.

The Disney Parks Blog revealed all of the merchandise which is up for grabs at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party this year, and it is awesome. Of course, there are shirts and pins, but there is more to be found and picked up as well.

Again, these items are not available to those who are not attending a Christmas party at Magic Kingdom. You need to purchase a ticket, go on your selected date, get your wristband upon entry to the park, and then, you can go buy what you want.

As usual, there are a variety of shirts available at the parties and they are extremely awesome this year. As you can see, there are styles for women, men, and children, each with different designs. For Walt Disney World Annual Passholders, there is the ringer shirt with Donald Duck joining the famous toy soldiers.

With the shirts, there is also an Alex & Ani bangle bracelet, party-specific ornament, and limited release Annual Passholder pin.

In the featured image up above, this year’s party MagicBand is extremely festive and quite beautiful. Mickey and Minnie are all decked out for the holidays and so is the commemorative box it comes in.

Pin collectors will be thrilled to know that there are some awesome releases to add to their collection this year. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party pins will feature numerous characters with some coming as a whole set and others being singles.

These items and more will be available in different locations throughout Magic Kingdom, but not all stores carry the same things.

The Emporium on Main Street U.S.A. will carry everything and that includes the Passholder items as well. The only other location carrying Passholder items will be Mickey’s Star Traders in Tomorrowland.

Big Top Souvenirs in Storybook Circus, Frontier Trading Post in Frontierland, and Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe in Liberty Square will also carry select items.

Remaining 2018 dates for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party:

November 12, 13, 15, 16, 25, 27, and 29

December 2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, and 21

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is going very strong at Walt Disney World and you don’t want to miss out on all the fun. You also don’t want to miss out on this awesome merchandise, but it is always possible that things could end up selling out. As Disney fans have seen in the past, they’ve headed to a party at Magic Kingdom but their favorite items were already gone.