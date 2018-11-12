Kylie Jenner Rocks Short Shorts And Flashes Plenty Of Thigh In Miami

Kylie Jenner unleashed a sexy photo Monday on her more than 119 million Instagram followers that shows her posing with her bestie and business associate, Jordyn Woods. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul wore the hot ensemble for a night out on the town in Miami where she had flown in over the weekend to support her boyfriend Travis Scott on his “Astroworld” Tour, according to Footwear News.

The sultry image shows the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posing while wearing an over-sized black T-shirt from Travis Scott’s merchandise collection. She wore black short shorts under the tee and teamed the ensemble with attention-grabbing slouch boots that flashed plenty of thigh.

Kylie Jenner, who influences many fashion choices, will probably spur many of her fans to go out and purchase a pair of the high-heeled slouch boots for themselves if the reaction on the Instagram post is any indication. Fans gave a thumbs-up to her western vibe footwear, and fan amandacastro.1980 wrote, “Luv dem boots. Wow.”

The reality TV star sported long blonde waves, glossy pink lips and a minimal amount of makeup on the rest of her famous visage.

Not to be outdone, fashionista Jordyn Woods also exhibits a high level of sultry in the Instagram post. Woods, who collaborates with Kylie Jenner on her Kylie cosmetics collection, took her cue from her best friend and took a similar makeup approach. She chose to style her dark locks in slightly messy, tousled locks that tumbled sexily down her shoulders.

Jordyn Woods is additionally shown wearing a blue jean jacket over a tight black top that accents and compliments her decolletage. She topped off the look with black and shiny body-hugging pants and hoop earrings. Instagram fans such as about.quay commented on how pretty she looked.

The two ladies looks were on point in the Instagram pic Jenner titled “Astrogirls,” and the post has received nearly four million likes so far.

However, one detail Kylie Jenner/Travis Scott shippers shouldn’t overlook among all the rings the entrepreneur is shown wearing in the pic is the sparkly piece she’s sporting on her wedding finger.

The Inquisitr previously reported on how the Life of Kylie star got the rumor mill grinding overtime this weekend about the possibility that she may now be engaged to Travis Scott. Shutterbugs started the whispers when they snapped photos of her on Saturday wearing the bauble on her ring finger while headed out to dinner in Miami.

Fans speculate that Travis Scott, who is the father of Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, proposed to her during a recent over-the-top romantic gesture. Kylie revealed in a video on Instagram that the hip-hop artist had surprised her by making her home look like a huge flower shop. The footage shows that Scott filled the residence with oodles of red roses, and the scene would have been the perfect backdrop for him to pop the question.