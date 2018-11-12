Christmas Abbott’s Ex Seeks Paternity Test, Wants Custody Of ‘Big Brother’ Star’s Baby

The 'Big Brother 19' alum gave birth to her first child last month, but her relationship with the child's father is rocky.

Christmas Abbott’s baby daddy drama is not going away any time soon. The Big Brother 19 star, who gave birth to her first child, Loral Atticus Abbott, in October, is reportedly butting heads with her ex-boyfriend Benjamin Bunn, who she previously named as the father of her son.

Now, Bunn is seeking a paternity test to confirm that he is little Loyal’s father as he fights for joint custody of the baby. In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Bunn stated that Christmas Abbott told him he was the father of her baby. The fellow fitness guru has said that he took care of Christmas throughout most of her pregnancy, and now he claims that the former CBS reality star has been keeping him from the child.

Bunn also alleges that Abbott has refused to voluntarily submit a genetic marker test, so he is now seeking a paternity test to confirm that he is the child’s father.

Christmas Abbott gave birth to her baby in North Carolina without Bunn by her side. Abbott’s ex claims the two had planned to raise their child in Florida, but it was the Big Brother star who changed plans after she had an altercation with Bunn’s new girlfriend at a CrossFit gym in Tampa, where she reportedly called the other woman a “pathetic, home-wrecking little slut.”

Last week, Christmas Abbott turned herself in to police, two months after allegedly ramming into Samantha Morse’s car outside of the Florida gym. Christmas was charged with felony criminal mischief and was released a few hours later.

Big Brother fans knew Christmas Abbott’s relationship with Benjamin Bunn was strained. In an interview with Us Weekly shortly after the baby’s birth, Bunn revealed he hasn’t been in a relationship with Abbott since December and has been out of contact with her since late August, which is when the gym altercation took place. Prior to that, Bunn said he accompanied Abbott to “every doctor’s appointment, accompanied her for travel,” and more during her pregnancy—until they became estranged.

“I found out she was being induced through Instagram and shortly thereafter received an email,” Bunn told Us.

Bunn revealed that he scrambled to make travel arrangements to North Carolina, but ultimately missed little Loyal’s birth. Bunn, who was later photographed holding the baby boy in the hospital, also noted that Abbott did not give the child his last name, despite the fact that he had suggested a hyphenated surname.

In March, Christmas Abbott announced her pregnancy to fans via an Instagram post as she sat alongside the father of her child, according to Us Weekly. Abbott also referenced her baby’s daddy by name, writing, “Ben & I couldn’t be happier with this news and are over the moon excited about this wild, new journey.”

After her arrest, Christmas Abbott told fans that she will share her full story soon.

“I’m focused on providing for Loyal and recovering from a very emotionally challenging pregnancy & difficult delivery,” Abbott shared. “Being a single mother is challenging enough without the world having an opinion on a situation they know nothing about.”