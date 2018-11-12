Khloe Kardashian Spills Out Of Cleavage-Baring White Gown During People’s Choice Awards

Khloe Kardashian was looking absolutely stunning in a white gown during her appearance at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night.

According to a Nov. 12 report by Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian turned heads in a gorgeous white dress as she and her sisters, Kim, Kourtney, and Kendall, and their mother, Kris Jenner, took home the award for favorite reality show.

Khloe wore a strapless white, floor-length gown, which showed off her ample cleavage. The dress also showcased the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s toned arms and shoulders and tiny waist.

The gown also included a thigh-high slit that allowed fans to get a peek at Khloe’s lean legs.

Kardashian wore her long, blonde hair half up in a ponytail on top of her head and styled in soft, loose curls. She had a deep tan going and wore multiple diamond rings on her fingers. She also donned a gold bracelet on her right wrist and rocked her signature large hoop earrings. Khloe completed the look by wearing a pair of nude strappy heels.

Khloe had a big night during the People’s Choice Awards. Not only did she and her family win for best reality series, but she also took home the award for favorite reality star during the event.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, when Khloe Kardashian and her sisters were on stage to accept their award, Kim Kardashian spoke out about the devastating fires that were currently plaguing California.

The family encouraged everyone to donate to the cause and thanked all of the brave men and women who were risking their lives to help others and trying to contain the fire during this difficult time.

As many fans already know, Khloe, Kim, Kourtney, and Kris were all forced to evacuate their homes due to the flames, which have already cost so many people, and many celebrities, their homes.

“I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seem like it is getting worse right now. I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe,” Kardashian told fans via social media on Friday.

However, the family seems to be remembering that their safety is all that really matters at this time.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and her famous family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! network.