Jennifer Lopez Shares Adorable Photo Of Her & Alex Rodriguez’s Daughters Cuddling

JLo and A-Rod's 10-year-old daughters are snuggling up in a sweet new photo.

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram this week to share an adorable photo of her and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez’s daughters lovingly cuddling up together. Proving that the blended family is as close as can be, the impossibly sweet new snap posted to JLo’s Instagram account showed 10-year-old Emme cuddling up to 10-year-old Ella as they both smiled wide for the camera.

The upload showed Ella and Emme with their arms around each other while lying down and playing together.

Emme – Jennifer’s daughter with former husband Marc Anthony – was wrapped up in a knitted grey cardigan, while Ella – Alex’s daughter with his ex-wife Cynthia Curtis – wore a cute pink top with a panda design.

Writing in the caption, Lopez shared how thankful she was to have the two little girls in her life.

“Sugar and spice and everything nice…,” JLo wrote on the social media site, with a heart emoji and a pink flower emoji. She then added “#E&E” and “#thankheavenforlittlegirls.”

Emme is twin sister to Lopez and Anthony’s son Max, while Alex and Cynthia are also parents to 13-year-old Natasha.

Fans left a number of sweet comments on the blended family photo, which received more than 330,000 likes in the first eight hours since Lopez shared it online.

“@arod and @jlo two little gorgeous little princess God bless them always,” one fan said. Another wrote in the comments, “How fun for them to have each other in their lives.”

Speaking about her and boyfriend A-Rod’s kids earlier this year, Lopez admitted that unlike some of her past relationships, all the children actually get on really well together.

“They love each other, they get along so good. We couldn’t have asked for more,” Jennifer said while speaking on the Cubby and Carolina in the Morning radio show in July.

She added, “That stuff can be tricky sometimes and I think a lot of people understand that. I’ve had other relationships where it’s been tricky but with these four it really works nicely.”

Rodriguez also told People last year how much his daughters love his girlfriend of more than a year and a half, joking that they actually think of her as being “the Messiah.”

“She is such a great role model. They look at her like she’s the Messiah,” Alex said of his kids’ love and admiration for Jennifer. “When they’re in Las Vegas, I don’t think they leave Jennifer’s side.”

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The latest sweet photo posted to social media came just days after the Inquisitr shared that A-Rod posted a snap to his own account which showed himself and Jennifer embracing Emme and Natasha while out to lunch.

In the caption, Alex sweetly referred to the ladies in his life as “my Queens.”