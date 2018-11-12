Photos: The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Attends E!’s People’s Choice Awards

The cast of 'Vanderpump Rules' was nominated for Best Reality Show.

The cast of Vanderpump Rules attended E!’s People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night, November 11.

As they prepared to celebrate their show’s success with their Best Reality Show nomination at the event, the ladies of the show, including Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, and Ariana Madix, posed for photos on the red carpet at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Although it was Keeping Up With the Kardashians that ultimately took home the award, the cast looked thrilled to have been nominated alongside the E! series as well as other popular shows, including Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Queer Eye, and Chrisley Knows Best.

After being nominated for the award, the cast of Vanderpump Rules promoted the nomination on their social media pages and encouraged their many fans and followers to vote for them ahead of the event.

During the event, Lala Kent and her co-stars shared a number of Instagram videos and photos, one of which was shot by Kent from inside the venue where the awards were handed out.

“How did I get so lucky as to sit next to the Witches? The Witches of Motherf**king WeHo?” Kent asked in her video as she panned her camera to where Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, and Katie Maloney were seated.

Kent also shared a video that featured Ariana Madix and her boyfriend Tom Sandoval, who both work at SUR Restaurant alongside her.

Below are a couple of the Witches of WeHo, aka Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder.

Kristen Doute attends the People’s Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Stassi Schroeder attends the People’s Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

While Stassi Schroeder was joined at the event by her boyfriend Beau Clark, who will soon make his reality debut on Vanderpump Rules Season 7, he was not seen with her on the red carpet.

Ariana Madix, who has been dating Tom Sandoval for years, was also seen solo on the red carpet.

Ariana Madix attends the People’s Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Scheana Marie attends the People’s Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Scheana Marie, seen above, has reportedly been dating fellow SUR Restaurant employee Adam Spott for the past several months but like her co-stars, she didn’t pose for any photos with her boyfriend on the red carpet. Instead, she went solo and Spott was nowhere in sight.

During an interview with E! News on the red carpet at Sunday night’s event, the ladies of the show expressed their gratitude toward their many fans and followers, who were 100 percent responsible for their latest nomination.

For more of the Vanderpump Rules cast, don’t miss the Season 7 premiere on Monday, December 3 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.