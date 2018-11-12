Kim Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Skin-Tight Optical Illusion Dress

Kim Kardashian and her family hit up the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned heads in a sexy optical illusion dress.

According to a Nov. 12 report by Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian hit the event rocking one of her sexiest looks yet. The mother of three donned an ankle-length brown and black dress with a very interesting pattern.

Kim’s dress was sheer, which allowed her ample cleavage to peek through the top. The skin-tight ensemble also showcased Kardashian’s lean arms, tiny waist, and curvy backside.

Kim rocked a full face of makeup for the show, including a bronzed look with brown eyeshadow and nude lips. She wore her long, dark hair in a high ponytail on top of her head and styled sleek and straight for the event, and completed the look by wearing a pair of gray pointed toe heels.

During the People’s Choice Awards, Kim and her family took the stage to accept the award for Favorite Reality Show for their series and made sure to thank the brave men and women who are currently risking their lives to fight the devastating wildfires that are plaguing California. She also urged everyone to donate to the cause.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian as well as her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, and their mother, Kris Jenner, were all evacuated from their Calabasas homes last week due to the Woolsey fire.

The reality stars were forced to leaves their homes and find other places to stay. During the intense time, Kardashian took to social media to share a photo of herself holding her niece, True Thompson, and revealing that everyone in her family was safe, which is what really mattered.

“Trying to get my mind off of this fire and snuggling with my niece. We are all safe and that’s all that matters,” Kim wrote via Instagram.

However, Kim and Kanye’s property has been seriously threatened by the wildfire. Kardashian told fans via social media that she was informed that flames reached their property and that she was praying that her home would be okay.

“I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seem like it is getting worse right now. I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe,” Kardashian told fans via social media on Friday.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! network.