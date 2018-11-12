‘Teen Mom’ Star Farrah Abraham Poses In The Ocean In Two Skimpy Bikinis In New Photos

Farrah's enjoying 'peace on Earth' in two revealing bikinis.

Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham is flashing some serious cleavage in two new bikini photos posted to her Instagram account. The reality star showed off some serious skin in her swimwear during a tropical vacation to the Maldives and shared the proof with her 1.6 million followers on the social media site over the weekend.

Farrah first shared a snap of herself relaxing in a huge hammock in a skimpy black bikini while getting a little wet in the crystal clear waters. The reality star, who had her long brunette hair slicked back following a dip in the ocean, captioned the bikini upload by telling fans that she was experiencing “peace on earth.”

Shortly after posing for the camera in a black two-piece, Abraham rocked another teenie bikini during her trip to paradise.

Sharing another swimwear photo on her Instagram page, the mom of one could be seen floating in the clear waters in a fun blue bikini as she stretched out in the water.

Farrah previously confirmed on Instagram that she was enjoying some downtime in the Maldives with her daughter, 9-year-old Sophia, as she posted a sweet picture of the twosome enjoying some lunch together by the ocean.

She captioned the mother/daughter upload, “Be a boss & raise a boss @sophialabraham.”

But Abraham’s latest bikini pictures certainly aren’t the first glimpse she’s given fans of her impressive body during her most recent vacation.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the reality star recently showed off her bikini body in a barely-there sparkly two-piece via Instagram Stories which showed her doing some sunbathing as she posed for the camera.

Abraham was also rocking a blonde wig in the video she shared with fans as she showed off some serious skin and her vacation tan.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

The star’s been pretty open in the past about how she obtains and maintains her impressive figure, revealing her diet and fitness routine to OK! Magazine earlier this year.

“Core workouts are the best. I go a personal trainer four times a week,” Abraham told the site of hitting the gym and staying in shape, admitting that her fitness mission is to stay toned.

“I’m always about inner thigh, don’t lose all of that. Toning the outer parts of our body and strengthening the core,” Farrah then said.

The star also regularly shows off her workout techniques on social media.

As Daily Mail reported last month, Farrah’s also often spotted hitting the gym and was recently snapped exiting a Miami gym in October in a sports bra and tight leggings after a pretty grueling workout.