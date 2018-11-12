Carrie Underwood & Brad Paisley Will Not Be Revealing Baby Gender During ‘CMA Awards’ For This Reason

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will not be revealing the gender of her baby during their 11th turn as hosts of the 2018 CMA Awards for one very good reason, revealed the stars during an appearance on Good Morning America.

Paisley and Underwood remarked during their joint interview to promote Country music’s biggest night that Underwood is keeping the information regarding her latest pregnancy with husband Mike Fisher close to the chest, for now.

Apparently, she has not revealed the gender of her baby to her longtime pal.

During the GMA interview, as reported by The Boot, Underwood revealed she learned her lesson a few years ago about telling Paisley a secret.

It was back in 2014, when Underwood was pregnant with her first child, Isaiah, that Paisley spilled the beans on stage that Underwood and Fisher’s baby would be a boy during their CMA Awards opening monologue.

Paisley later shared that, of course, his slip of the tongue had been carefully planned out, but that he did not know the baby’s sex until the very last minute. Apparently, this is not the plan for the twosome during their hosting duties this year.

“I think she’s taking great pains to not tell me!” the country superstar quipped.

“I mean, ’cause right now, I’m so in the dark,” Paisley adds. “She knows better. I’ll blow it again.”

.@CountryMusic superstars @carrieunderwood and @BradPaisley are here in Times Square ahead of the upcoming #CMAawards which they will host for the 11th straight year! https://t.co/T3gtmmd6PF pic.twitter.com/JWqtU4ltc8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 9, 2018

GMA hosts Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts desperately tried to get Underwood to spill the beans regarding the gender of the second baby Fisher.

“I’m not telling Brad,” Underwood said. “I’m not even sure we’ve told all of our family and stuff.”

Underwood first revealed that she and husband Mike Fisher were thrilled that they would be expanding their family in early August.

Just one month later, the singer revealed that she suffered three miscarriages prior to this pregnancy.

The former American Idol winner also lamented that she was worried her clothes would not fit properly for the big awards show.

“We will see if things zip,” she joked to the GMA hosts and audience. “We had a fitting like a week ago and I don’t know if those things are going to fit me come Wednesday. So, we’ll see. I’m going to try.”

Paisley and Underwood will host the fun-filled music ceremony for the 11th year in a row. Paisley stated during the interview that he and Underwood hope to give people a much-needed break from the tragedies currently befalling the United States.

The 2018 CMA Awards will air on ABC on November 14 at 8 p.m. EST live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.