Guy Fieri Provides California Firefighters With A Fresh Meal As They Battle Raging Wildfires

While the people of California are suffering through the wildfires that have ravaged the state, it has shown the resilience of its residents as they step up and help out. Among those is celebrity chef Guy Fieri, who paid a visit to the firefighters in Butte County to join with volunteers as they prepared and served a hot meal for those fighting the raging fires, according to a report by E! Online.

A tweet by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office showed Fieri standing alongside other volunteers as he served law enforcement who had been stationed at the local Butte College as they fought the fires. The account shared a message saying, “Thank you so much Guy for filling our bellies and lifting our spirits.”

Even with the difficult circumstances, Fieri brought his signature flair to the dishes he brought to the firefighters offering pulled pork as a main course with a handful of sides. Fieri also took time to personally thank those who had been fighting the fires that have been tearing through Northern California. Guy is among a handful of California-based celebrities who have been stepping up and supporting the first responders and law enforcement officials in the state.

Guy Fieri made a surprise visit to serve dinner to everyone at the law enforcement staging area at Butte College. Thank you so much Guy for filling our bellies and lifting our spirits. #ButteSheriff #CampFire pic.twitter.com/ZnhNxOa81n — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) November 12, 2018

While Fieri has been doing his part in Northern California, the fires raging in Southern California have drawn attention due to the threat posed to many celebrities and their homes. The Woolsey fire near Los Angeles has reached a massive 83,000 acres and is forcing several notable evacuations. While Caitlyn Jenner has been able to return to her home after her forced evacuation, Gerard Butler’s home has been almost completely destroyed.

Butler revealed the tragic news of his discovery when he posted on Instagram upon returning to his home, saying, “Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters.”

Other celebrities that have been forced to evacuate from their homes include Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Robin Thicke, Neil Young, and Orlando Bloom.

The fires in California have so far killed 31 people, with more than 200 people missing and more than 250,000 Californians forced to evacuate, according to a report by the BBC.

It’s not expected for the Woolsey fire to be contained for a while, with only 15 percent of it currently being kept under control by those fighting it. As of publishing, about 170 structures have been burnt down due to the fire.