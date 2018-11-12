‘Dancing With The Stars’ Semifinals Spoilers: Judge’s Choice, Who’s Dancing What Headed Into The Finals

Dancing with the Stars heads into the eighth week of competition, the show’s semifinals, with six celebrities trying to score a spot in the finals and lots of controversy surrounding the remaining Season 27 participants.

Pure DWTS reported that six people in the semifinals would normally mean a double elimination, but it was leaked that the show was considering heading into the finale with five couples and cut them down to three on night one.

Three remaining couples would then vie for the season’s mirrorball on night two.

The site reported that the celebrities’ first dance will be dedicated to a meaningful person in their lives, so plan on some tear-jerker moments between the video montage prior to the dance and the dance itself. Their performance will be to a dance style not yet danced.

The couples’ second dance will be Judges’ Choice, which is always a fun way to get Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tognoli, and Len Goodman out from behind the scoring table and onto the dance floor. Each couple will be challenged to perform a style of dance they previously danced, but this time with entirely new music.

Pure DWTS reported that for the first dance, each couple will perform a Waltz, Salsa, Contemporary, or Argentine tango.

For the Judges’ Choice dance, each will perform a Jive, Foxtrot, Quickstep, Salsa, or Cha-cha.

Both dances will be combined for a final tally of points.

Several of the remaining couples that are headed into the semifinals continue to come under scrutiny for their inclusion in the finals when other seemingly more competent dancers have already been eliminated, including Bachelor contestant Joe Amabile and radio host Bobby Bones.

Here are the songs and dances the remaining celebrities will perform tonight.

Juan Pablo di Pace and Cheryl Burke

Dance one: Argentine tango to “Libertango” from Forever Tango.

Judges’ Choice: Salsa to “Tu Sonrisa” by Elvis Crespo. The couple will be mentored by Tognoli.

1-800-868-3408

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson

Dance one: Argentine tango to “Pray for Me” by The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar.

Judges’ Choice: Cha Cha to “Good Feeling” by Austin French. Manheim and Carson will be mentored by Inaba.

1-800-868-3410

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe

Dance one: A Contemporary routine to “Stand Up for Something” by Andra Day.

Judges’ Choice: Foxtrot to “Rewrite the Stars” from The Greatest Showman. Lynch and Motsepe will be mentored by Goodman.

1-800-868-3405

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten

Dance one: Waltz to “Water” by Bishop Briggs.

Judges’ Choice: Jive to “Yes” by Merry Clayton. The couple will be mentored by Tognoli.

1-800-868-3401

Joe Amabile and Jenna Johnson

Dance one: A Contemporary to “This Year’s Love” by David Gray.

Judges’ Choice: Quickstep to “Check it Out” by Oh the Larceny. They will be mentored by Inaba.

1-800-868-3406

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess

Dance one: A Salsa to “GDFR” by Flo Rida.

Judges’ Choice: Jive to “Gimme Some Lovin'” by The Spencer Davis Group. Bones and Burgess will be mentored by Len.

1-800-868-3402

Dancing with the Stars semifinals airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.