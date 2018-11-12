The People’s Choice Awards: The Complete List Of Winners

It’s officially awards season and it kicked off with the trophies that were “for the people, by the people” as The People’s Choice Awards made their debut on the E! channel on November 11.

This year’s ceremony, which did not have an official host, was strong out of the gate with a performance by Nicki Minaj as well as a touching tribute by John Legend to honor The People’s Champion award recipient Bryan Stevenson.

The People’s Choice Awards is the only major awards show voted on entirely by the public for fan favorites in movies, music, television, and pop culture, reported Deadline.

The Marvel film universe was the overall winner for film, including trophies for Avengers: Infinity War as Movie of 2018 and Shadowhunters as Top TV Show of 2018. Scarlett Johansson won a trophy for Female Movie Star of 2018 and Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman and Danai Guriria scored nods for Male Movie Star and Action Movie Star of 2018.

Riverdale stayed strong with fans as the series won Drama of 2018 and as it closes its run on Netflix, Orange is the New Black nabbed Comedy of 2018.

The Kardashian clan, who won for The Reality Show of 2018 for their E! series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, paid their respects at the beginning of their speech to victims the California wildfires and the mass shooting at a club in Thousand Oaks, stating that their “hearts were broken” per People Magazine.

Read the complete list of winners below.

THE MOVIE OF 2018

Avengers: Infinity War

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2018

The Spy Who Dumped Me

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2018

Avengers: Infinity War

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2018

Fifty Shades Freed

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2018

Incredibles 2

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2018

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2018

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2018

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2018

Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2018

Danai Gurira, Black Panther

THE SHOW OF 2018

Shadowhunters

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2018

Riverdale

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2018

Orange Is The New Black

THE REVIVAL SHOW OF 2018

Dynasty

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2018

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2018

The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2018

Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2018

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2018

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2018

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2018

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2018

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2018

Maddie Poppe, American Idol

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2018

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2018

Shadowhunters

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2018

Wynonna Earp

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2018

Shawn Mendes

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2018

Nicki Minaj

THE GROUP OF 2018

BTS

THE SONG OF 2018

BTS: Idol

THE ALBUM OF 2018

Nicki Minaj: Queen

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2018

Blake Shelton

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2018

CNCO

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2018

BTS: Idol

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2018

Taylor Swift: Reputation

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2018

Shane Dawson

THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2018

James Charles

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2018

BTS

THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2018

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2018

Kevin Hart

THE STYLE STAR OF 2018

Harry Styles

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2018

Serena Williams

THE PEOPLE’S ICON OF 2018

Melissa McCarthy

THE FASHION ICON OF 2018

Victoria Beckham