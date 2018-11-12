The People’s Choice Awards: The Complete List Of Winners

It’s officially awards season and it kicked off with the trophies that were “for the people, by the people” as The People’s Choice Awards made their debut on the E! channel on November 11.
This year’s ceremony, which did not have an official host, was strong out of the gate with a performance by Nicki Minaj as well as a touching tribute by John Legend to honor The People’s Champion award recipient Bryan Stevenson.
The People’s Choice Awards is the only major awards show voted on entirely by the public for fan favorites in movies, music, television, and pop culture, reported Deadline.
The Marvel film universe was the overall winner for film, including trophies for Avengers: Infinity War as Movie of 2018 and Shadowhunters as Top TV Show of 2018. Scarlett Johansson won a trophy for Female Movie Star of 2018 and Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman and Danai Guriria scored nods for Male Movie Star and Action Movie Star of 2018.
Riverdale stayed strong with fans as the series won Drama of 2018 and as it closes its run on Netflix, Orange is the New Black nabbed Comedy of 2018.
The Kardashian clan, who won for The Reality Show of 2018 for their E! series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, paid their respects at the beginning of their speech to victims the California wildfires and the mass shooting at a club in Thousand Oaks, stating that their “hearts were broken” per People Magazine.
Read the complete list of winners below.
THE MOVIE OF 2018
Avengers: Infinity War
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2018
The Spy Who Dumped Me
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2018
Avengers: Infinity War
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2018
Fifty Shades Freed
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2018
Incredibles 2
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2018
Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2018
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2018
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2018
Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2018
Danai Gurira, Black Panther
THE SHOW OF 2018
Shadowhunters
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2018
Riverdale
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2018
Orange Is The New Black
THE REVIVAL SHOW OF 2018
Dynasty
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2018
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2018
The Voice
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2018
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2018
Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2018
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2018
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2018
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2018
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2018
Maddie Poppe, American Idol
THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2018
Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2018
Shadowhunters
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2018
Wynonna Earp
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2018
Shawn Mendes
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2018
Nicki Minaj
THE GROUP OF 2018
BTS
THE SONG OF 2018
BTS: Idol
THE ALBUM OF 2018
Nicki Minaj: Queen
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2018
Blake Shelton
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2018
CNCO
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2018
BTS: Idol
THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2018
Taylor Swift: Reputation
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2018
Shane Dawson
THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2018
James Charles
THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2018
BTS
THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2018
Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2018
Kevin Hart
THE STYLE STAR OF 2018
Harry Styles
THE GAME CHANGER OF 2018
Serena Williams
THE PEOPLE’S ICON OF 2018
Melissa McCarthy
THE FASHION ICON OF 2018
Victoria Beckham