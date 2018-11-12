Olivia Culpo Flaunts Cleavage And Toned Abs While Playing With Baby Nephew

Olivia Culpo has been spending a lot more time with her family ever since she split from NFL star Danny Amendola, and on Sunday she took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of herself and her baby nephew.

The former Miss Universe flaunted major cleavage and showed off her toned abs in her latest social media post, which features a cameo from baby Remi. Culpo is seen wearing a nude sports bra and leggings combo that hugs her figure and shows off her assets, and she smiles broadly while laying on the floor and holding her nephew up, who grins right back at his auntie.

Besides that one adorable snap, the Sports Illustrated model also shared a series of Insta stories, in which she’s seen playing around with Remi and chatting to her sister Aurora. At one point, she posts a video of herself and Aurora singing their hearts out, and fans would perhaps be surprised to find out that the sisters are actually incredible singers. Baby Remi is naturally impressed by their singing skills and stares at them while they put on a great rendition of Mariah Carey’s hit single “Hero.”

Culpo also takes advantage of her vast number of followers to ask for medical advice when she notices Remi is experiencing an odd rash under his eyes. “Red rimmed eye rash, little pimplish bumps. Any idea what that could be?” she asked.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Culpo is fresh from her appearance at the Revolve Awards at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Friday night. The 26-year-old looked smoking hot in a sexy black one-shoulder dress that showcased her long legs. She completed the look with a black clutch and a pair of classic black pointed toe heels.

Prior to that, Culpo also spent some time in Australia shooting for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. While there, reports surfaced claiming that her boyfriend, Danny Amendola, was spotted getting cozy with bikini-clad sports reporter Bianca Peters on the beach in Miami. After seeing the flirty photos, Culpo reportedly called it quits — for the second time this year.

“She’s humiliated and p***ed off that he went behind her back like that. He was all over Bianca for everyone to see. She can’t believe he did that to her. It’s over,” an insider told Radar Online after the breakup.

Culpo then pulled off a revenge move when she took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she would be keeping the $12,000 Rolex watch she had bought for her ex’s birthday.

“Looks like this is my present now,” she captioned the now-deleted post.