Rita Ora Slays In Strappy Red Leather Corset Suit For People’s Choice Awards’ Performance

Rita Ora was looking fierce at the E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 11. The 27-year-old singer posted a short clip on her Instagram in the outfit which she wore while performing her new hit song “Let You Love Me.”

Ora captioned the video “Walk walk fashion baby @peopleschoice” and there can be no doubt that the singer slayed in her red outfit. The singer donned a red power suit complete with big shoulder pads for an ultra-modern look. The high-waist pants looked sharp but could not conceal her toned abs.

In fact, the red leather corset emphasized every curve of the star’s petite, lithe frame. The corset lifts and emphasizes Ora’s cleavage cleverly. The red leather fits the star like a second skin and remains one of the sexiest fabrics to wear. The corset features three black buttons which lead your eye upwards to the V-shaped straps which tie onto a center circle.

Of course, no outfit is complete without accessories. Rita’s signature glam look was apparent from the oversized sunglasses to the provocative red lips and her platinum blonde hair in a messy high ponytail. But the star piece of her outfit was undoubtedly the diamond-encrusted necklace which glittered in the spotlight.

According to Daily Mail, Ora had an astounding four-minute performance. Her backup dancers were also dressed in red suits which they rocked with sneakers. It was also the first time that Ora had performed “Let You Love Me” to a U.S. audience.

The former America’s Next Top Model host tried to cool down after the performance by removing her scarlet blazer. She then posed in the red leather corset alongside Chrissy Teigen. John Legend’s wife wore a long-sleeved multicolored sequined dress with a plunging neckline and a very short skirt. Teigen looked radiant, relaxed, and very polished.

The red suit was actually Rita Ora’s second outfit for the evening. The singer wowed crowds when she arrived at the awards. According to Footwear News, she ” stepped out on the red carpet in Versace’s periwinkle embellished gown, featuring pointed shoulder pads for a modern, mythical-inspired look. Complete with a high leg slit, the dress also showed off the star’s toned legs, as well as a pair of thigh-high boots with the same ornate details.”

Rita Ora is currently promoting her forthcoming album Phoenix which is expected to hit the stores on Friday, November 23. The singer recently performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show as well.