Emily Ratajkowski Lives Little To The Imagination In String Bikini On Australian Beach

Everybody knows that Emily Ratajkowski is the happiest when she’s in minimal clothing, basking in the sun. And that’s exactly what she did on Monday, when she paraded her insanely fit body on a beach in Sydney, Australia, wearing a skimpy string bikini.

The 27-year-old is currently Down Under to attend the GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards, so she naturally enjoyed the sunny weather by heading to Sydney’s Camp Cove beach for a super hot sunbathing session, according to the Daily Mail. Emily walked around comfortably in a tiny black G-string bikini that showed off both her cleavage and her Instagram-famous booty, and protected her eyes with a pair of cool black Ray Ban sunglasses. She also paired her racy bathing piece, which is from her own bathing suit line, Inamorata, with large hoop earrings.

And despite looking fully ready for what would be one of the sexiest dips ever, the model only ventured knee-deep into the ocean, quickly returning to her towel and focusing on getting as tanned as possible. Emrata, who was with a female friend, then decided to head to the nearby kiosk to grab an icy drink to help deal with the scorching Australian temperatures.

During the trip to the kiosk, the scantily-clad Gone Girl actress almost looked as if she was posing for a photo shoot as she leaned against the counter in a sexy manner while sipping on what looked like an iced coffee. There was however a moment when her tiny bikini seemed to shift, leaving her nipple exposed for a second. But Emily was quick to notice and put it back in place, looking absolutely unbothered by her wardrobe malfunction. The two pals returned to their towels with both drinks and a snack in hand.

The brunette bombshell is in Australia to host the GQ Australia’s Men Of The Year Awards on Wednesday night. Until then, she will definitely take the time to sunbathe and recover from the jet lag, as she touched down in Sydney right after a weekend trip to Las Vegas to attend the REVOLVE Awards, where she won the coveted Woman of the Year award.

Emrata, who donned a relatively modest red suit to the event, posed next to model and singer Teyana Taylor. She posted a picture of the two beauties on her Instagram page, alongside the caption, “Umm hi @teyanataylor I’m obsessed with you. thank you so much @revolve for honoring me with Woman of the Year at the #revolveawards!”