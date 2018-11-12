Akihiko Kondo: Married To A Virtual Reality 3D Hologram That Can’t ‘Cheat, Age Or Die’

A 35-year-old Japanese man named Akihiko Kondo considers himself married to a virtual reality, 3D hologram. The character is called Hatsune Miku. However, he feels that the hologram that “lives” in his $2,800 capsule-shaped desktop device at home is the specific one that he’s wedded to. The marriage is not legally acknowledged, and he admits that “For mother, it wasn’t something to celebrate,” detailed the Japan Times.

And while “Miku” is technically a hologram, he also has a doll of her that he used for the wedding ceremony. The doll also wears the wedding ring on its wrist, and he sleeps next to it too.

For many, this is going to sound completely strange. But he “considers himself an ordinary married man.” And Miku reportedly does what he would expect any wife to do, which is to wake him up, sends him off to work, and gets the house ready before he returns. Miku also tells him when it’s time to go to sleep. And the best perk of all for Kondo is that “Two-dimensional characters can’t cheat, age or die.”

“I’m not seeking these in real women. It’s impossible.”

Morever, Kondo hopes that society can expand its thinking to accept people like him.

“It won’t necessarily make you happy to be bound to the ‘template’ of happiness in which a man and woman marry and bear children. I believe we must consider all kinds of love and all kinds of happiness.”

The man also revealed that he was bullied by a co-worker before, at which point he decided he would never get married.

The idea that a 3D hologram could be considered a person still seems very far-fetched. But it’s worth noting that Sophia, the AI robot, technically has Saudi Arabian citizenship.

And while for many, a man having relations with a hologram seems very out of the norm, keep in mind that there are people out there who are developing relationships with sex robots.

When filmmaker Jimmy Mehiel created a Tinder profile for a sex robot, he got 92 matches in two hours. And half of those people said they would “consider” having sex with the robot, described The Mirror. And even without the dating profile, some sex robots come with AI capabilities, along with apps that people can use to “establish” a connection with it.

Plus, Kondo isn’t alone. The hologram device manufacturer says that they have issued over 3,700 “marriage certificates” to its users, making Akihiko just one of thousands to prefer a hologram over a human partner.