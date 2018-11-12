Emily Ratajkowski Shares Eagle-Eye View Of Skimpy Bikini On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski’s been promising her followers some new Inamorata swimwear, and it’s finally here. The model posed in one of her newest designs on Instagram, and it’s sure to drive her fans wild. The picture shows Emily laying in a lounge chair outside wearing a very small, white bikini. The angle of the photo is interesting too, giving people an eagle-eye view of the model. The tiny bikini top has thin ties for the halter and sides, which is complemented by a thicker band below that keeps the piece in place.

Meanwhile, the tiny bikini bottom barely covers up what ought to be covered. Until we see a different angle of the swimsuit, it’s hard to know for sure, but many of Inamorata’s designs come with a thong bottom. So it’s possible that the bottom is as revealing as the top.

Emrata looks to be wearing minimal makeup, as she shaded her eyes from the sun with her left arm. There’s an empty wine glass to her right, as she lays on a white towel. The post was simply captioned, “This week.”

Fans were thrilled, as one person wondered, “How is she real.” Another follower, impatient to potentially buy the swimsuit, asked, “but WHEN this week!!” Others sent their love, as someone said, “ok lol summer 2019 goals. Let’s do this.”

Recently, Ratajkowski gave a very detailed interview to Office Magazine, during which she described, in length, her feminist views and her journey to becoming a model. It proved yet again that Emily isn’t just all looks, but she’s an intelligent woman too with interesting insights. This is what she had to say about selfies, something she takes on a regular basis.

“To me, selfies are like, this weird little self-portrait where you’re gazing at yourself, which I think is really empowering. Obviously, I don’t think every selfie I post is a work of art, or some kind of political statement, but if you want me to get into it I will, because I do think there is something positive there. I mean, I get why everyone is like, ‘Oh this generation is full of narcissists,’ but listen, narcissism exists at every age and in every decade. Yes, now we have more tools than previous generations, and we’re all taking way more pictures, but does that make us any more self-obsessed? No. People have always been self-obsessed — that’s just human nature.”

And it turns out that Emily wasn’t always planning on becoming a model. She attended UCLA for visual arts, but dropped out to pursue modeling later on. It was obviously a great choice, considering her ever-growing success on social media, in the film industry, and also in the business world.