Even at 80, designer Carolina Herrera can teach most women around the world a little something about style. The Venezuelan fashionista says that there is no problem looking stylish at any age.

The Daily Mail talked to Herrera about her fashion dos and don’ts, and the designer doesn’t mince words describing where she thinks most women go wrong. She says she has the most advice for women over age 50.

“A woman must age graciously, and not try to be an age she’s not or she will look ridiculous. I see many women in the street and, from the back, they look very nice with their long hair and their little skirts. But when they turn around — aargh, they’re ancient!”

Herrera has dressed first ladies, from Jackie Kennedy to Michelle Obama, and also both stylish duchesses, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and for all four women, her intervention spelled success.

Herrera says that she has a longstanding friendship with Queen Elizabeth, whom she thinks is “amazing.”

“You cannot compare her to anyone,” says Carolina. “She stands alone, at the very top. She is an amazing woman — we are lucky to have her.”

For now, Carolina Herrera’s home base is a stylish Manhattan apartment where she enjoys entertaining. The interviewer comments that she is impressed by the designer’s frankness.

Herrera says there is no point lying about her age.

“I can’t lie about my age because everyone knows how old I am — it’s public knowledge,” she laughs. “I’ve had a little bit of Botox, why not? I believe in keeping the skin clean and fresh.”

She says that she has been married to her second husband Reinaldo for 50 years, and the two have recently celebrated their anniversary, saying that she wouldn’t be who she is today without him.

“I don’t think I could have done it without him. He has been my great supporter. When I was nervous or confused about something, he would always say: ‘You can do it.’ It’s good to have somebody at your back who really believes in you.”

Mrs. Herrera says that she is not upset when other designers copy her style for the moderately priced market as long as they do a good job.

“All these shops like Zara and H&M that are copying what we do for the masses, I think they’re fabulous because they reach everyone. Even if you’re older you can shop there, but you have to know what suits you.”

She stresses that it’s possible for women to look great at every age.

“Elegance is a whole combination of things: not only what you are wearing, but how you act. It’s attitude.”