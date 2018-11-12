Gisele Bündchen Dons Black Bra & Sheer Shirt On Instagram

Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady’s wife, is on a tour right now promoting her new book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. She shared some Instagram stories that show her enjoying her stop in Porto Alegre, which is a southern port in Brazil. Gisele stunned in a revealing outfit, which included a black bra, a black sheer shirt, and some khaki-colored shorts. The shirt itself had a plunging neckline and also had long, puffy sleeves. She also wore some strappy black heels as she met with some dedicated fans. It looked like some people even brought her gifts, as others looked thrilled to take photos with the model.

It’s no surprise to see the Brazilian fans are so animated and in love with Gisele, considering that it’s her native country. People reportedly showed up in droves to her Sao Paulo appearance and chanted, “Gisele, I love you!” according to the Boston Herald.

The book so far is a best-seller and delves into some of her personal secrets. In the book, Gisele even talks about her prior struggles with anxiety, suicidal thoughts, and wishing she hadn’t had plastic surgery. The model also discusses her relationship with Tom Brady, which is of huge interest to football fans.

Gisele also revealed more about why she left Victoria’s Secret, according to Just Jared.

“For the first five years, I felt comfortable modeling in lingerie, but as time went on, I felt less and less at ease being photographed walking the runway wearing just a bikini or a thong. Give me a tail, a cape, wings — please, anything to cover me up a little!”

Of course, the model made a splash on the runway for VS while she worked for the brand until 2006. Bündchen notably wore the Fantasy Bra in 2005, which is an honor for any VS model.

Meanwhile, this year’s VS models have been happily promoting the 2018 fashion show, which was taped recently and will air on December 2. And it’s no wonder, considering that the show is one of the biggest runway spectacles of the year. This year, the Fantasy Bra was worn by Elsa Hosk, who gushed about the opportunity on her Instagram.

In other news, Gisele also shared some words of wisdom with her fans as she was photographed meditating next to a waterfall.