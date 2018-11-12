Michael Cohen Says He ‘Prays’ Michelle Obama’s Words ‘Bring Back Unity’

President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen has undergone a unique and tremendously public transformation. He appears to have gone from one of Trump’s most loyal allies to a staunch adversary and critic of nearly everything the POTUS does.

In one of his most recent Twitter posts, according to the Hill, Cohen praised former First Lady Michelle Obama, writing that he “prays” her words “bring back unity” to the United States.

Apparently, Cohen was deeply moved by Michelle Obama’s ABC interview broadcast Sunday night and seemingly couldn’t resist praising the former first lady via social media. During the interview, the Hill notes, Obama called for unity and acceptance, urging Americans – even those who disagree with Donald Trump’s policies and oppose them – to accept that he is now the commander-in-chief.

According to Michelle Obama, voters “make decisions,” and “once the voters have spoken, you know, we live with what we live with.”

Apart from calling for unity and acceptance, former United States President Barack Obama’s wife explained to ABC’s viewers how difficult the job of a president is.

“Being the commander-in-chief is a hard job,” she said.

“And you need to have discipline and you need to read and you need to be knowledgeable. You need to know history. You need to be careful with your words.”

In August this year, as CNBC reported, Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts related to excessive campaign contributions, tax fraud, and making false statements to a financial institution. Cohen also admitted to making hush money payments to two women – adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, who goes by the stage name Stormy Daniels, and Playboy model Karen McDougal – on behalf and at the direction of Donald Trump.

Trump’s longtime personal lawyer has, therefore, as Business Insider noted, gone from saying that he would “take a bullet” for Trump to implicating him in a federal crime.

Cohen’s “flipping” has angered President Trump, who publicly criticized his former lawyer on multiple occasions, once going as far as saying that flipping “almost ought to be illegal,” according to Variety.

But Cohen has not only become a Trump critic, the Hill notes. The president’s former lawyer is now a registered Democrat and a vocal opponent of the Republican Party and its policies. Ahead of this fall’s midterms, as the United States were standing more divided than ever, Cohen called the midterm elections “the most important vote in our lifetime,” urging Americans to vote against his former boss.