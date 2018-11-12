‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail Goes Into Labor At The Worst Time

Days of our Lives spoilers for the beginning of the week reveal that a brand new life will be making its way into the world.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) about to find themselves in an extremely stressful situation.

As many fans will remember, Chad went to great lengths last week to kidnap Abigail in hopes of getting her away from his brother, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher), whom she shockingly married as a way to protect herself from Chad having her committed to the mental hospital against her will.

Chad surprisingly enlisted the help of his former enemy, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), to assist him in getting past the guard at the DiMera mansion, as well as Stefan. The plan worked and Chad took off with Abigail to a remote location.

The pair were in the middle of a heartfelt talk about Abby’s mental health and the state of their relationship when Abigail began to feel the first pains of labor.

This week, Days of our Lives fans will see that Abby and Chad will not be able to get to the hospital due to their remote location, and Chad will be forced to deliver the baby, which everyone believes was fathered by Stefan.

What's in store for Chad and Abigail? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/m2wi3bnS08 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 6, 2018

Abigail will reportedly give birth to a baby girl, whom she will name Charlotte. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a shocking turn of events will happen when Stefan finds out that Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) is behind all of Abby’s recent troubles. However, instead of turning her over to the police, he’ll strike a deal with Chad.

After Abigail gives birth to the little girl, she will be rushed to the hospital with the baby. It is then that Abby will learn her sad fate, as Chad and Stefan have teamed up for a deal that gives the baby to Stefan and sends Abigail to the mental hospital against her will.

Of course, the baby girl was actually fathered by Chad, and Gabi decided to change the DNA test results as apart of her revenge plan against Abigail and Stefan. Soon, Gabi’s plan will be revealed, and Charlotte’s actual paternity will be revealed to all.

Fans can see all of the drama play out on when Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.