Former McCain Aides Slam Republican Scrutiny Of Arizona Senate Race

Democratic Representative Kyrsten Sinema’s lead over Republican Martha McSally in the Arizona Senate race continues to grow, CNN reports, and the Democrat leads by 30,310 votes as of 1 p.m. ET.

“McSally can hope for a miracle tomorrow night but the data show it won’t happen,” Sinema’s campaign manager confidently remarked in a statement.

Along with Sinema’s lead over McSally, the Republican effort to cast doubt on the election continues to grow. Without evidence, as CNN points out, members of the Republican Party across the United States and even the president himself are continuing to scrutinize the race.

And while some Republicans are slowly, although silently, admitting defeat and backing away from Donald Trump and party colleagues’ claims, the National Republican Senatorial Committee is emailing reporters nationwide and continuing to allege fraud, according to the Washington Post.

“If you thought the Arizona Democrats’ voter suppression tactics weren’t shady enough, now look at the questionable Maricopa County election official who has been using his position to cook the books for Kyrsten Sinema,” one of the emails reads.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee’s emails have attracted the attention of two former aides to late Republican Senator and presidential candidate John McCain.

Mark Salter, McCain’s longtime aide and writing partner, criticized the party via Twitter.

“Stop doing this, NRSC. McSally is losing fair and square, and she’s underperforming in more than Maricopa. The race is almost certainly lost and nothing will change that. All this does is poison our politics more. Despicable.”

Another longtime McCain aide and Republican operative, John Weaver, also took to social media to attack the party, writing in a Twitter post that after “running” John McCain’s “political world” for a decade, he can only conclude that what is going in in Arizona is “above board” and “by the rules.”

Much like his colleague Mark Slater, Weaver attacked the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the body’s chairman, Colorado Senator Cory Gardner, accusing them of “spreading lies” and “nutty theories,” while “undermining” democracy in the United States.

According to Senator Gardner, however, the committee is doing nothing of the sort, but instead remaining focused on “making sure that the votes are counted, and the votes are counted fairly.”

As the Republican Party and right-leaning media continue to allege voter fraud, casting doubt on various election races, left-leaning media is accusing the GOP of suppressing voters.

Vox alleges that Georgia’s secretary of state, Brian Kemp, had carried out “mass purgers of voter rolls” in an effort to defeat Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.