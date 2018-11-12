‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Love Is In The Air As The Year Winds Down

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the rest of the year have officially arrived, and they are juicy. A brand new preview reveals that there will be so much happening in Salem, and that the romance will be amplified though the new year.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives spoilers confirm that love will be in the air as Salem’s couples will begin to heat up. Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will finally get together.

Fans have been waiting for Ben and Ciara to find their way to each other, and it looks like it will happen before New Year’s Eve rolls around. The pair will share their first kiss, leaving Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) out in the cold.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers will also see Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kirakis (Freddie Smith) have the proper reunion that they’ve been waiting for.

The couple have been torn apart by devastating circumstances, but all of that will soon end and they will officially reunite around Christmas time. Sadly, this means that Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) will be leaving Salem once he and Will end their relationship.

Elsewhere in Salem, fans will see John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) continue their love fest following their marriage. Days of Our Lives viewers will also watch as Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers) find their way back to each other.

Love is in the air at #Jarlena's wedding reception! Head to our Facebook and celebrate with the cast for the #DAYS anniversary. https://t.co/CU0cbSy9IM pic.twitter.com/sPZ4Gh1Eei — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 8, 2018

The couple has been through a lot, and needed some time to heal after the tragic death of their son. However, it seems that they may be ready to move forward together and finally give a relationship a try.

Days of Our Lives fans can also expect to see Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) try to win back his former fiance, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), after he admitted to cheating on her with his former girlfriend, Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath), and fathering her daughter, Emily.

Sarah immediately dumped Rex and refused to forgive him. However, he’ll continue to try to get back her love and trust, and may resort to some big gestures in hopes of getting engaged to his love yet again.

However, Sarah may begin to fall for someone else, as it seems that she’ll begin to spend a lot of time with Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) following the death of his wife, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

Fans can see all the drama go down when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.