Jerry Nadler Says Trump Hush Payments ‘May Be An Impeachable Offense’

Hush payments 'may be an impeachable offense if it goes to the question of the President procuring his office through corrupt means,' according to Nadler.

Ever since the expected and much-awaited – at least on the left – Democratic takeover of the United States House of Representatives, the impeachment of President Donald Trump has been looming large over the opposition party. Meanwhile, activists seemingly grow dissatisfied with the supposed inaction of the left-leaning portion of official Washington.

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, the impeachment of Donald Trump is off the table for top Democrats – at least for now – since they remain focused on protecting Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and official Kremlin.

Deeply aware of the fact that impeachment would be rejected by the Republican-controlled Senate, Democrats are announcing numerous investigations into Donald Trump and his administration. Voters seemingly remain dissatisfied, but what could give them hope are Democratic Representative Jerry Nadler’s most recent statements.

In a Sunday interview with CNN‘s Jake Tapper on State of the Union, Nadler argued that the hush payments Donald Trump had allegedly made to adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, who goes by the stage name Stormy Daniels, and Playboy model Karen McDougal could be impeachable offenses.

If Trump is found to have violated campaign finance laws, according to the incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler, the hush payments “might very well be an impeachable offense.”

“Well, it may be an impeachable offense if it goes to the question of the President procuring his office through corrupt means,” the New York Democrat explained, “and that could be impeachable.”

He warned, however, that in order to bring up impeachment the Democrats would need to have solid proof that Donald Trump has indeed committed crimes violating campaign finance laws.

“You’d have to see… how good the proof of that is, and secondly, what else there is, because the fact that an impeachable offense is committed, has been committed, does not mean necessarily there ought to be an impeachment.”

In order for there to be an impeachment, according to Jerry Nadler, the Democrats have to prove that – apart from breaking campaign finance laws – Trump’s alleged hush payments to Daniels and McDougal pose a threat to the United States government and American democracy in general.

Rep. Jerry Nadler says hush payments 'might very well be an impeachable offense' @CNN https://t.co/43uBtlk6DP — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 12, 2018

At the moment, according to Nadler, the Democratic Party is “far from” being able to impeach Donald Trump.

For now, while remaining focused on protecting Robert Mueller’s probe from presidential interference, the Democrats are gearing up to launch a series of investigations into the Trump administration.

But, as Bloomberg reported, at a recent White House press briefing Trump promised “war-like” posture if the Democratic Party dares investigate him or members of his administration.