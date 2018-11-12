Jennifer Garner Goes On First Public Date With Boyfriend John Miller As Ben Affleck Heads Back To Rehab

Jennifer Garner was spotted on her first public date with boyfriend John Miller on Friday, November 9. The two went to the Ahmanson Theatre in L.A. to watch Dear Evan Hansen and were also spotted in a car together. In order to ease the commotion, the couple entered and left the venue separately, but were seen getting into the same vehicle together. And although this is the first time fans have seen them together on a date, an insider said that the two have been together for six months, detailed Us magazine.

And that’s great news for Jen, considering that she and Ben recently finalized their divorce after years in the making. But on the other hand, it looks like Affleck has decided to re-enter rehab. This is probably a good, responsible move on his part, considering that addiction can be a lifelong journey for most people.

“[Ben] was going to move out and become an outpatient – but he’s checked back in. He will stay most nights in the clinic.”

This time in rehab, Ben will likely have fewer distractions than the first time around, when he spent 40 days at a Malibu rehab center. That time, he was still with Playboy Playmate Shauna Sexton, who was seen visiting him at the center on multiple occasions. Many people criticized the actor’s relations with the woman, considering that Shauna is known to enjoy drinking alcohol and going to parties.

The first time Affleck went to rehab, Jen was the one that drove him there. Although it’s unclear whether someone took Ben to rehab this time, or whether he went on his own accord, an insider revealed that the actor is doing this for his kids and to “focus on his recovery,” detailed the Daily Mail.

After Ben left rehab, he went to Montana with then-fling Shauna, but news broke that they’d split. It was rumored that Jen, along with friend Matt Damon encouraged Ben to cut off the relationship, although it’s hard to know for certain what influenced him to do so.

In the meantime, it sounds like Jen is moving on with Miller, as the two are reportedly super into each other, and “she’s ready to start the next phase of her life.”

“Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship.”

Miller is believed to still be entangled in some divorce drama, but that’s something that Jen can probably deal with. After all, she had her own divorce to worry about not so long ago.