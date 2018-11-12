NFL Rumors: Ravens Planning To Part Ways With John Harbaugh After This Season, ‘CBS Sports’ Claims

The Baltimore Ravens will likely have a new head coach next year, with a new NFL rumor indicating that the team is ready to part ways with the Super Bowl-winning coach once his contract is up after this year.

The Ravens have stumbled to a 4-5 record this season and in the bigger picture have failed to follow up their 2013 Super Bowl run with any more runs at a title, holding a record of just 44-45 since winning their Super Bowl. As CBS Sports reported, the Ravens are now ready for a “mutual parting of ways” with Harbaugh after the season is over, though there are no plans to fire Harbaugh mid-season.

The report hinted that the Ravens may have plans for a larger overhaul of the franchise beyond parting ways with Harbaugh.

“The odds of Harbaugh being back in Baltimore in 2019 are quite bleak, according to several sources close to the situation, with next year set to be the final year of his contract,” the report noted.

“There will not be another one-year extension forthcoming, I’m told (Harbaugh agreed to such a deal prior to last season to avoid a looming ‘lame duck’ season), and with rising general manager Eric DeCosta set to take over for Ozzie Newsome after the season, and the Ravens facing a possible roster overhaul, there is a strong sense that these sides will be moving on amicably.”

There are already signs that the Baltimore Ravens could have a new quarterback in 2019 as well. With Joe Flacco ailing from a hip injury that has left him in crutches, a separate CBS Sports report claimed that the team could be planning to keep Flacco on the bench after the bye week and turn to rookie Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens’ offense has been stagnant this season with Flacco under center, but have been able to move the ball better with the extra dimension that Jackson brings in his ability to run the option. As the report noted, the Ravens could save $10 million in cap space if they were to part ways with Flacco after this season, and all indications already point to a larger overhaul. A quarterback on a rookie contract would allow the team to spend in other areas and fill holes elsewhere.

The winningest coach in franchise history is reportedly on his way out https://t.co/pzQTDxhWmB — The MMQB (@theMMQB) November 11, 2018

It was not clear if a turnaround to the season could save John Harbaugh’s job, but the Ravens could quickly fall out of the playoff picture if their situation does not improve out of the bye week.