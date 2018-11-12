Shay Mitchell Shows Off Cleavage In Plunging Dress

The 44th People’s Choice Awards was held on November 11, in Santa Monica, California. Every year, the event brings together some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry gather to celebrate a year’s worth of movies, television shows, music, etc. The celebrities in attendance are usually dressed in eye-catching outfits, and this year Shay Mitchell managed to snag the title of “best dressed” from E! News.

The 31-year-old actress was dressed in a black and burnt-orange dress created especially for her by an Australian designer. At first glance, the dress could be mistaken for a jumper ensemble but upon closer inspection, the flowing silhouette of the dress becomes clear. The top of the dress has a plunging neckline which shows off Mitchell’s voluptuous breasts. There is also a bit of ruffle running along the front of the outfit, going all the way down and opening into a slit, which puts the star’s legs on full display. Mitchell has her hair pulled back into a smooth ponytail with a side-part. Her makeup was done to match the colors of her dress, with glittery golden orange eyeshadow and an understated lip.

The former Pretty Little Liars star completed her look with black pointy-toed slingback heels and a matching clutch in her hand as she made her way down the red carpet.

While on the carpet, the star also revealed the secret to her undeniably beautiful skin.

“I love a little body glow!” she said. “It’s got the match the face.”

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The Canadian actress and model starred on the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars as Emily Fields. The series ended after seven seasons and Mitchell went on to star as wealthy manipulative closeted-lesbian Peach Salinger in the Lifetime series You, alongside Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley and Elizabeth Lail of Once Upon a Time.

You is a psychological thriller that focuses on an obsessed man, Joe Goldberg, played Badgley. Joe meets and falls in love with Lail’s character Guinevere Beck. His desire to be a part of her world begins to consume him and he will stop at nothing to win her affections, much to the dismay of Peach, Beck’s best friend and secret admirer.

The thriller currently airs on Lifetime on Sundays at 10 p.m and has already been picked up for a second season.

Mitchell has appeared in several music videos, including rapper Drake’s 2018 “In My Feelings” video. She has also written a book, Bliss: A Novel, and runs a lifestyle and travel blog.