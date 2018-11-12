John Kerry Rips ‘Fox News’ Host: Veterans ‘Fought To Defend Your Freedom To Be A Complete Fool On Twitter’

Former Secretary of State John Kerry ripped into Fox News host Greg Gutfeld Sunday, following what appears to be a Twitter feud over President Donald Trump delegation’s refusal to visit an American World War I cemetery in France over bad weather, The Hill reports.

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, Trump called off the visit due to pouring rain prompting widespread condemnation and criticism. Winston Churchill’s grandson, Nicolas Soames, slammed Trump for being unable to “defy the weather to pay his respects to The Fallen,” calling his behavior “pathetic and inadequate,” while Former CIA Director Michael Hayden took to Twitter to accuse Trump of “dishonoring the office.”

Following the cancelation, media clarified that the Secret Service, in coordination with the Marine Corps and White House Military Office, had deemed the weather conditions unsafe to fly, and not President Trump.

Nonetheless, prominent media figures and former government officials continue to fight about the American delegation’s controversial decision over social media. Joining the choir of critical voices, former Secretary of State John Kerry is escalating a Twitter feud with Fox News host Greg Gutfeld Sunday.

Much like the rest of his colleagues, Gutfeld appears to be an ardent Trump supporter, so he defended the decision to cancel the cemetery visit.

President Donald Trump “a no-show because of raindrops? Those veterans the president didn’t bother to honor fought in the rain, in the mud, in the snow…rain didn’t stop them & it shouldn’t have stopped an American president,” Kerry wrote.

“U [sic] didn’t stop ISIS. You sent James Taylor,” Gutfeld hit back, “plug your knothole, Captain Driftwood.”

As The Hill notes, Gutfeld’s comments are likely in reference to criticism Kerry received for failing to send a high-ranking government official to a Paris anti-terrorism rally during Barack Obama’s presidency in the wake of terrorist attacks on the famous Parisian satirical newspaper, Charlie Hebdo.

Gutfeld’s response seems to have provoked Kerry enough to come up with a tweet that is being widely reported by the media.

“Happy Veterans Day, Greg. I’m glad that all of us who served in uniform fought to defend your freedom to be a complete fool on Twitter,” he tweeted.

By slamming the Trump delegation’s decision to cancel the American veteran cemetery visit, Kerry joined dozens of other Obama administration officials in criticism. Obama’s foreign policy adviser, Ben Rhodes, argued that there should have been a “rain option,” adding that potential weather troubles were always taken into consideration during Barack Obama’s presidency.