‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Summer Vows To Take Kyle Away From Lola

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Summer vows to reunite with Kyle even though he is in a brand new relationship with Lola.

The song goes, “whatever Lola wants, Lola gets,” but in Genoa City, Summer (Hunter King) nearly always ends up getting what she wants. Sometimes what Summer wants ends up ending badly. Most recently, she set her sights on her mother Phyllis’s (Gina Tognoni) boyfriend Billy (Jason Thompson). After months of attempting to seduce Billy, Summer finally gave up.

Then, Phyllis and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) secret affair came out, and Billy wasted no time at all getting his revenge on Summer’s parents by using her. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the fun relationship Summer hoped for because Billy left the next morning without a word to head to rehab having gotten what he wanted.

Since her return to Genoa City, Summer 2.0 has appeared to almost have no feelings, but then there are moments when she is vulnerable and open. Most of those times happen with Kyle (Michael Mealor). In fact, her quest to bed Billy even began with a bet to Kyle. He’s finally moved on to Lola (Sasha Calle), a food truck entrepreneur, who is the opposite of any other woman Kyle’s ever dated.

Now that things are going well between Lola and Kyle, Summer has her sights set on her ex, according to the latest Soaps In Depth. Summer sets her sights on Kyle, and Lola may end up caught in the crossfire if Summer pulls out all the stops to reunite with Kyle.

Once Summer hit 18, she developed a crush on Kyle, but her dad Nick opposed their union. Summer found herself at the center of a paternity scandal, and Nick believed that Jack (Peter Bergman) fathered his daughter. However, later, the details came out that Nick’s ex-wife Sharon (Sharon Case) switched out the test results when she was off her bi-polar medication in an effort to win back Nick’s love.

Then, a few years later, Kyle comforted Summer after her husband Austin died, and they enjoyed spending time together. For a while, it seemed that Kyle and Summer would get back together this year when she returned to town with a reported stolen sports car, but instead, Summer teased and taunted Kyle. Even though he won their bet over Summer and Billy since the summer ended before she got her mother’s boyfriend in her bed, Kyle declined to collect his winnings because he cared for Summer more than she cared for him.

It looks like her feelings have changed, or it could be that Summer always wants what she cannot have. Now the question is how far she will go? Check out Y&R spoilers from the Inquisitr to see what else happens next week?