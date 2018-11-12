Aubrey O’Day, Who Claims To Have Had An Affair With Don Jr, Posts Anti-Trump Message

The woman who allegedly had an affair with Don Jr. posts a picture of herself wearing an anti-Trump shirt while standing outside the White House.

Aubrey O’Day is not a fan of President Trump or his eldest son.

According to People, the 34-year-old model and singer has previously claimed to have had an affair with President Trump’s eldest son, Don Jr. She has taken to Instagram to show her disapproval of the entire family. The picture shows O’Day standing outside the White House gates holding up a peace sign. The shirt she’s wearing in the picture, however, depicts a far less friendly hand gesture.

There wasn’t much left to say, so O’Day simply captioned the picture with the words, “Politically Correct.” In case the world wasn’t sure who she was talking about, she took the time to tag President Trump’s Instagram account.

According to O’Day, her affair with Don Jr. took place in 2011, while his wife Vanessa was pregnant. At the time, O’Day did not think that Don Jr. would ever leave his wife or family. However, the secret swiftly came out when Vanessa found a slew of inappropriate texts between O’Day and her husband on his phone. Vanessa would later file for divorce from the president’s son after 12 years of marriage.

The first time O’Day had alluded to the affair was on election night in November 2016. Upon Trump’s victory, she cryptically tweeted, “my story I didn’t tell is worth millions now.”

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman also confirmed the affair in her tell-all book Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House. She hadn’t believed O’Day’s claims initially but quickly became convinced upon viewing the personal photos and messages the pair had exchanged with her own eyes. “Aubrey and I knew each other in L.A., so when she did the show she called me to ask for advice. I next heard from her when she started seeing Don Jr.,” Manigault Newman wrote.

“She told me, ‘He’s leaving his wife. They basically aren’t together. They’ve separated.’ If she hadn’t shown me those photos and texts, I wouldn’t have believed it.”

O’Day’s ex-boyfriend, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, was also shocked to learn of the affair. In September, he recalled his reaction to first finding out the news through the press. He now feels he dodged a bullet by separating himself from the entire situation.

Don Trump Jr. is the father of six children: Donald Trump III, Kai Madison Trump, Spencer Frederick Trump, Chloe Sophia Trump, and Tristan Milos Trump. Following his split from ex-wife Vanessa, he began dating former Fox News host, Kimberly Guilfoyle.