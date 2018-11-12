Tracee Ellis Ross Shows Off Killer Curves, Celebrates 100th ‘Black-ish’ Episode

Tracee Ellis Ross wowed fans on Instagram yesterday with a post containing a series of photos that showed off her flawless physique.

The Daily Mail reports that Saturday, Ross celebrated the upcoming 100th episode of the hit television show Black-ish. Ross has won several awards for her role as Rainbow Johnson, and the actress marked the show’s special occasion with the rest of the cast by wearing a daring ensemble featuring a red high-waisted skirt and cropped sweatshirt.

Ross is no stranger to flaunting her figure while showcasing her award-winning style. The star of the hit television show Black-ish shared three images of herself on Instagram in the chic ensemble.

In the first photo, Ross stares seductively into the camera, her face framed by black curls. The actress is turned to the side, showing off her tiny waist and curvy frame. Her patterned red skirt features a thigh-high slit, and the outfit is completed by bold strappy red heels. The second photo shows Ross’s face in a close-up shot, highlighted by minimal makeup and her signature glossy mane. The last photo shows the actress facing the camera head-on.

The post is simply captioned, “SATURDAY.” Fans were dazzled by Ross’s post, which received over 257,000 likes and 4,000 comments.

One user commented, “Ms. Ellis done found the fountain of youth and ain’t told nobody.” Another posted, “Always glamorous, when your not even trying.”

In addition to showing off her glamorous life and fashion sense with her Instagram followers, Ross also shares her goofy side regularly. Her most recent post features the star in another red outfit, which has a bold black pattern and matches her red lips. In the video, Ross comedically sings the chorus from Prince’s hit song “You Got the Look,” in a high-pitched voic, while smiling directly into the camera.

The video is captioned, “UUHHMMM ~ a little something to giggle at in the midst of everything going on @blackishabc 100th episode is in just 2 days! #blackish.” The post received hundreds of comments, with most fans responding by laughing along with Ross’s unique sense of humor. One user posted, “How do people even work with this woman I swear. I wouldn’t be able to stay serious for a second!”

The New York Post reports that the 100th episode features a tribute to Prince, with the cast wearing a range of costumes referencing the late icon’s most famous looks, while lip-synching along to some of his songs. ABC shared a sneak-peek of the highly anticipated episode on YouTube.