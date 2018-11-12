The LAFD is being overwhelmed with donations of goods they can't use immediately

Malibu residents like Gerard Butler realize that their homes have either been burned or are in peril and are urging the public to please make financial donations rather than donations of supplies like food and bottled water to please instead send funds if you can directly through the LAPD website so they can immediately get desperately needed supplies like hydration packs.

TMZ is reporting that Butler returned to the Malibu site where his house was to find its charred remains. The actor said he finds the whole thing “heartbreaking,” but still reached out to thank the LAFD for all that they are doing. He asked that anyone who can help should please make a contribution through the LAFD website, Support LAFD.

Fox 11 wrote about how to help those affected by the fire, and they also mentioned the need for funds to buy more hydration packs.

They indicated that there are two ways to help obtain the hydration packs. The first is through the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

“They’re requesting donations to provide hydration packs for LAFD firefighters who are working to contain the fires, and say any amount of money will make a difference.”

Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LAFD. If you can, support these brave men and women at https://t.co/ei7c7F7cZx. pic.twitter.com/AcBcLtKmDU — Gerard Butler (@GerardButler) November 11, 2018

Members of the entertainment industry are banding together to also get money into the right hands. The Entertainment Industry Foundation is raising money through the Fire Relief Fund.

“The organization is raising money through its Fire Relief Fund, and the funds collected will support firefighters and first responders. Donations of all amounts are being accepted, but a $275 donation funds one Hydration Pack for a firefighter.”

You may ask what are hydration packs and why are they so critical. National Firefighter describes hydration packs as a way for firefighters to stay hydrated and cool so that they can keep working through a crisis.

“Wildland firefighters need to stay healthy, fit, and well hydrated to manage the rigors of their jobs. With the right gear, you can be assured of meeting the requirements of sufficient hydration. When choosing a hydration pack, consider capacity, ease of access, visibility, extra gear storage, and ease of movement.”

Luzanne Otte, a Malibu resident who is concerned about her property but even more concerned about the firefighters risking their lives in the process, says that if people can give whatever they can to support first responders that would be very helpful.

Otte has spoken to several firefighters before she evacuated herself and her pets, and asked what she could do to help. She said that first and foremost they ask that residents follow all evacuation orders.