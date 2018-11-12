Bob Kushell Fired From CBS Show Over Inappropriate Language

Earlier this year, CBS removed chairman Leslie Moonves from its board after a number of women came forward with sexual assault allegations against him. Now, the company is again firing an employee for inappropriate behavior. According to a report from TV Line, Bob Kushell, the co-showrunner of an upcoming CBS series, has been removed from the show for using “inappropriate language in the workplace.” Kushell’s removal will leave the series in the hands of the creator and co-showrunner, Corinne Kingsbury.

The show, Fam, stars Nina Dobrev from Vampire Diaries and comedian Tone Bell. The two come together to create an interracial couple and Dobrev plays a woman who is determined to impress her sophisticated soon-to-be in-laws and have the perfect blended family. However, her plan is completely derailed when her unruly 16-year-old half-sister comes to live with her in an attempt to escape their hot mess of a father. The cast also includes Odessa Adlon from Nashville, Brian Stokes Mitchell of The Path, and Sheryl Lee Ralph from Moesha.

There has been no word from CBS on the issue, and details surrounding Kushell’s removal has not yet been revealed, according to Variety. The first season of Fam has 13 episodes and is scheduled to premiere during the 2018-2019 TV season, but has not received a specific date.

The comedy is produced by Kapital Entertainment.

Bob Kushell is a popular TV writer and producer, who has written for several popular networks. Kushell’s writing credits include The Simpsons, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Malcolm in the Middle, Me, Myself and I, Anger Management, and Grounded For Life. He also co-created a reboot of The Muppets in 2015 for ABC with Bill Prady. Unfortunately, the reboot only ran for a single season.

Kushell isn’t the first show-runner that has recently been removed from the television network. NCIS: New Orleans showrunner Brad Kern was also fired after being accused of inappropriate behavior. CBS reportedly conducted an investigation and the television studio released a statement cutting ties with Kern, according to the New York Times.

“We have ended Brad Kern’s role as consulting producer on NCIS: New Orleans and his overall deal with the studio,” the statement read.

Studio executive Vinnie Favale was also placed on administrative leave after the company received complaints of him making homophobic and sexual comments.

The released statement didn’t reveal details of the investigation, but in the current Me Too era, it seems the company made the best decision to protect itself from any potential fallout.