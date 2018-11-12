RHOA’s Kenya Moore Shares Adorable Glimpse Of New Baby On Instagram

Kenya Moore has shared a glimpse of her baby, Brooklyn Doris Daly, on Instagram. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star posted a photo of the baby’s tiny hand in an adult hand that’s presumably hers.

Moore filled the caption with hashtags and one of them was “#miraclebaby.” There’s a good reason for that.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Moore’s road to motherhood was not a smooth one. The 47-year-old former beauty queen previously revealed that she struggled with infertility and opted for an IVF treatment so that she could conceive.

She also suffered complications during the pregnancy. In late October, she shared a picture of her extremely swollen feet which seemed to be a symptom of a more serious problem.

“I made fun of my swollen feet at @cynthiabailey10 party. Next day my tests came back for possible preeclampsia,” she wrote.

“I gained 17 lbs in ONE week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine. This is NOT normal!”

The Mayo Clinic notes that preeclampsia is a pregnancy-related condition that can endanger the life of the baby.

“I took more tests,” she continued. “Baby is fine but if they come back higher #babydaly will have to come same day.”

Bravo’s The Daily Dish reports that Moore ended up delivering her baby girl early via C-section. About a week after the birth, she posted a video of herself on a motorized cart in Target picking up some items for her daughter.

In the caption, she confessed that it’s still difficult for her to walk due to the pain of the surgery. But she showed that she isn’t letting that stop her from fulfilling her mommy duties.

“Needed to get her some preemie items so of course, off to [Target] we went,” she wrote. “My aunt Lisa is so afraid! I’m supposed to be in bed.”

After the birth, Moore received glowing praise from fellow RHOA castmate Kandi Burrus.

“I feel like Kenya’s gonna be an amazing mother. She loves kids — that’s all she ever talked about up until this point,” Burrus said to The Daily Dish. “So now she has a new baby girl to just love on all day..”

Burrus added that she believes Kenya and her husband Marc Daly are “truly in love,” adding that she could vouch for their relationship because she spends time with them when the cameras aren’t rolling.

“This has nothing to do with TV — she’s happy and I’m happy to see it,” Burrus said.