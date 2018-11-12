When Is ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Season 9 Coming To Netflix?

Hawaii Five-0 is not currently at risk of being removed from Netflix.

The CBS reboot of Hawaii Five-0 just recently started airing their ninth season and fans are already asking, “When can we watch it on Netflix?”

The reboot of the network’s classic series has now been on air since back in 2010 and it remains one of CBS’s most popular shows to date. The show recently celebrated 200 episodes and fans of the series can happily binge through nearly all of them on Netflix.

These episodes of Hawaii Five-0 weren’t always available on Netflix. In fact, the majority of the older seasons weren’t added to the streaming giant’s library until 2015. Since then new seasons have been appearing on a yearly basis after they air on television.

The show is currently in its ninth season and the network has not given any inclination that the show is in any danger of being cancelled in the near future. In fact according to TVLINE’s 2019 Renewal Scorecard, the CBS series being renewed for a 10th season is a pretty “safe bet.”

If you live in the United States, CBS content gets renewed once a year, typically around summer. So, if you don’t get a chance to watch week-to-week, you can catch up on the whole season when it gets added to Netflix the following summer. So, by that schedule, you can expect to see Season 9 added to the library during the summer of 2019.

Outside the United States, the release schedule is a lot further behind. In fact, in most of the other countries that show Hawaii Five-0 on their Netflix servers, they are actually several years behind on their seasons. As of now, the show is only available for viewing in select Asian countries (Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, and South Korea). These regions are still patiently waiting for the streaming giant to drop Season 7 of the series.

There have been rumors about the show potentially leaving Netflix and being streamed exclusively on the network’s dedicated streaming service, CBS All Access. While this could possibly happen in the future, What’s On Netflix– a fan site dedicated to all things Netflix – doesn’t believe subscribers have anything to worry about.

In fact, the fan site believes it’s more likely that Hawaii Five-0 will fall into what’s known as a legacy contract which would give Netflix first dibs on streaming any new content produced for the series. This is also the case for several other older CBS shows.

Newer CBS shows, however, are bypassing outside streaming services and being routed directly to the network’s own All Access program. This is why shows like Big Bang Theory do not have a home on Netflix.