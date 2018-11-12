Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back At Critics Who Say Image Of Her Is Photoshopped

The reality TV star's reaction is nonverbal, but the result is hilarious.

Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter to post a picture of herself and her sister Kourtney posing in little black dresses before going to eighth annual LACMA Art +Film Gala on November 3. According to InStyle, critics assailed the photo of the famous sisters and summed it up as “the biggest Kardashian Photoshop fail we’ve ever seen.”

One of the biggest giveaways that haters cited as reasons that the photo was fake was how little Kourtney’s hand was. They felt that it seemed to be out of proportion to the rest of her body. They also said that their curves didn’t look very realistic.

According to news.com.au, one critic said that beauty mogul Kim had used too much Facetune, and the results made her look like she was an extraterrestrial.

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t usually receive accusations about altering her photos as much as the rest of her family because of her holistic and all-natural lifestyle, according to Style Caster. Nevertheless, she received remarks along the same line as Kim’s when she tweeted the image.

For the record, Kim Kardashian’s hips, Kylie Jenner’s legs, and Khloe Kardashian’s abs are usually the target for haters that say they alter their social media pics.

And, although sister Kim is usually the one that goes troll hunting when people get out of line, Kourtney decided to have a little fun with the detractors and tweeted her own graphically edited photo of the same image.

The result: the two Kardashian siblings look like a reflection of themselves in a fun-house mirror after the heavily applied Facetuning and Photoshopping effects were applied. The new image is so obviously altered with Kourtney having an impossibly arched back and Kim’s lollipop head now being perched on her super-slim body.

Fans loved the epic clapback, and they even posted some funny zings of their own. One fan wrote, “yet another unrealistic standard for women,” while another made reference to a Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode and wrote that Kourtney was the “most interesting sister.” Still another wrote “Skinny legends.”

Others tweeted out a bevy of images of out-of this-world characters that were designed to poke fun at the “warped” ladies.

Looking like momo pic.twitter.com/9yh50GCNOu — William Ashley (@WORM_02) November 8, 2018

There’s just something about those arms and hands of Kourtney Kardashian, though, and she made waves previously for her impossibly (Photoshopped) skinny arm in this pic of her and her sisters in this year’s Calvin Klein Fall campaign. Fans had a LOL moment over the image, and many poked fun on social media and asked Kourtney, “Is your arm OK?”

The brand was called out for their Photoshop fail, and the picture was panned by critics in pretty much the same way Kourtney’s “fun-house” picture was.