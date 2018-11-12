Halle Berry Frolics To Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ On Instagram

The actress is on location in Morocco filming John Wick 3.

Halle Berry has been working hard in Morocco for the past few weeks, and sharing photos and videos of her adventures with her fans on Instagram. As previously reported by Inquisitr, the actress is on location shooting John Wick 3: Parabellum, starring opposite Keanu Reeves in the latest installment of the hit action series.

Yesterday, the actress shared a video set to Ariana Grande’s new single, “thank u, next.” Vox reports that the surprise single is “a farewell letter to all the men she’s loved before,” including her most recent beau, ex-fiancé Pete Davidson of Saturday Night Live.

Berry used the song as a soundtrack for her Instagram post, which opens with a montage of the stunning Moroccan desert landscape. Berry is shown seated on the sand facing the sun, and then playfully running towards and away from the camera. A row of camels with riders is shown moving across the top of a dune, and then the gorgeous star is shown in a red dress joyfully playing with a dog as the two run and roll across the sand. As the video continues, Berry looks completely relaxed and smiling, drinking wine with a couple of friends as the desert landscape rolls on. As the video concludes with Grande’s voice singing “thank you,” the actress is again shown seated on the sand, and she turns to face the sun with arms outstretched.

The entire video is filtered for a vintage look. Fans responded positively the post, with one user commenting, “keep living your best life. you joy shines through.”

Another fan remarked, “You are so beautiful! You have such a lovely spirit….Freedom is her name!”

In addition to showing behind the scenes action and her passion for fitness, Berry also uses her Instagram profile to show off her love of photography. Her most recent post hints at more images coming up from her Morocco trip.

In a post featuring two photos, a close-up of a cat’s face is shown with its tongue sticking out. The adorable image was taken by Berry herself, who is shown in the next photo seated with the cat staring straight into her lens. In the caption, the star shared that being able to capture beautiful images is one of her favorite parts of this trip.

One user wrote in response to her photograph, “You have taken magical pictures this trip Halle. Thank you for sharing them with us. Prayers for travels back home for the entire cast and crew.”