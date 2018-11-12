Chuck Schumer Says Republicans Should Be ‘Very Worried’ About 2020

'I’d be very worried for Republicans in 2020 elections if all they can claim is they won in North Dakota.'

New York Democrat and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that the Republican Party should be “very worried” about 2020, the Washington Examiner reports.

Schumer’s predictions appear to be based on the historic gains the Democratic Party has managed to secure in the United States House of Representatives, the largest since 1974. Schumer described Republicans’ midterm losses as a “rout.”

“I’d be very worried for Republicans in 2020 elections if all they can claim is they won in North Dakota,” he said referring to Democrat Heidi Heitkamp’s loss to Kevin Cramer in the North Dakota Senate race.

As CNBC points out, the Heitkamp-Cramer race was one of the most closely-watched races in this fall’s midterms, but the two-term North Dakota Republican congressman won after polls tipped in his favor. For North Dakotans, at least according to polls, Heitkamp’s “no” on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court appears to have been key.

A vocal Kavanaugh supporter, Cramer is widely regarded as one of President Trump’s most loyal allies, according to CNBC, since the congressman does not shy away from backing the president on controversial policies some Republicans openly oppose; the trade war for instance.

For the Republican Party, the midterms were not a catastrophe – far from it – since they have managed to not only preserve the existing Senate seats but also gain a few. Still, according to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Party should not be worried about Senate losses.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” Schumer remarked.

Republican Kevin Cramer defeats Democratic incumbent Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota, reports say. https://t.co/yhzZXk4Utg pic.twitter.com/migazA81iv — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 7, 2018

Protecting Robert Mueller and his probe into Russian election interference and possible coordination between Kremlin and the Trump campaign appears to be a burning issue for top Democrats, Schumer included.

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, public remarks from prominent Democrats such as Nancy Pelosi indicated that the opposition party is not willing to impeach Donald Trump, at least not yet. Instead, the Democrats – aware of the fact that Republicans control the Senate – appear to be patiently waiting for Robert Mueller to bring his investigation to an end.

Apart from suggesting that the Republicans should be worried about 2020, Schumer criticized Donald Trump’s decision to fire and replace Jeff Sessions with Matthew Whittaker, stating – according to USA Today – that Trump will “create a constitutional crisis by inhibiting Mueller or firing Mueller, so Congress has to act.”

“The appointment of Mr. Whitaker should concern every American – Democrat, Republican, liberal, conservative – who believes in rule of law and justice,” he said.