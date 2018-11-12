Brandy Gets Down In Crop Top Jammies As She Takes On The Wristwatch Challenge On Instagram

Brandy accepted the Wristwatch challenge from choreographer and musician Chris Grant and posted the results to her Instagram. Fans absolutely loved her version of the dance, even though she said “YIKES @chrisgranted [watch emoji] Chris tried to make me do it more gangsta but I was too tiiiiiied (tired) don’t y’all be laughing at me either. Lol” And if Chris wanted it rougher around the edges that’s fine, but Brandy flashed her contagious smile and let her personality shine.

One fan let her know, “This About To Go #Viral,” as another said, “Nice moves.” Others complimented the singer, saying “You are so cute” and “Looking Bomb girl!!” Brandy wore what looks like matching pajamas, with a long-sleeved crop top and some comfortable boots.

The song and dance, originally done by Chris Grant, is also getting its share of positive attention. Lots of people have been wondering how they could download the song, as Chris also reposts tons of fans’ renditions of the challenge. So far, it looks like dancers of all levels and ages have taken up the challenge, and it’s proving to be a clever way for Chris to promote his new song. In particular, a young girl with the Instagram handle @mj_dances did an amazing take of the choreography and some fans thought it was the best video so far.

On the other hand, Brandy also took some time to give a shout-out to her brother, Ray J. It looks like he’s enrolling at Philander Smith College, and he said that he’s going to “further my business skills.”

“So proud of you Brother!!!! Your transition into your greatest self is magnificent to witness… I love you @melodylovenorwood and @princesslove so very much. Keep being the change you wish to see in the world…”

Ray J is perhaps most known for the sex tape scandal involving Kim Kardashian. The tape is believed to have been the catalyst for sending Kim into the stratospheres of fame. Meanwhile, Ray J has appeared on reality TV shows including For the Love of Ray J and Brandy & Ray J: A Family Business.

Additionally, Brandy also posted a cute selfie a couple of days ago and announced that she had wrapped up on set. She also said that she’s headed to go sing too. And on Halloween, the singer posted a video of herself belting out some tunes, which was well-received by her fans.