Five Victims Burned Alive During California Wildfires While Trying To Escape From Car

As wildfires continue to rage through multiple areas in Northern and Southern California, more than 150,000 people have been forced to evacuate from their homes and the death toll is gradually rising as bodies are being discussed. Now, it is being reported that at least five people were burned alive while trying to escape from vehicles. According to authorities in Northern California, the people were trying to adhere to the mandatory evacuation order but due to the rapid speed of the fire, they were unable to do so. In fact, the fire was reportedly spreading so rapidly, firefighters did not attempt to intervene.

During an interview with the Associated Press, Capt. Scott McLean of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection released a statement about the tragedy. It has been reported that the 20,000-acre wildfire has nearly destroyed the entire small town of Paradise, CA. Capt. McLean confirmed the five victims’ bodies were found inside torched cars. The firefighters had reportedly given up on fighting the flames in order to help as many people get out alive as possible. “There was really no firefight involved,” said Capt. Scott McLean of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. “These firefighters were in the rescue mode all day yesterday.”

Photos: Wildfires have long been a fixture of the California experience. But not like this. https://t.co/g58mH5of70 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 11, 2018

As the fires continue to spread, now areas of Southern California have also required mandatory evacuation bring the evacuee estimate to more than 250,000. Over the past couple of days, many celebrities’ homes have also been destroyed as the massive wildfires continue to blaze. On Friday, November 10, multiple reports revealed Caitlyn Jenner’s home suffered damage. She also took to social media to discuss the wildfires. “We’re safe, at a safe house. Um, don’t know if the house made it or not. It’s still up in the air,” she said in an Instagram video.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were also among the list of celebrities who were forced to evacuate. The famed couple vacated their Hidden Hills, CA home on Thursday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed just how close the flames had gotten to her home. “I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment,” Kardashian tweeted. “It doesn’t seem like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor … I’m just praying everyone is safe.”

I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seems like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe ???????? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2018

Kris Jenner also tweeted asking fans to pray for those affected by the vicious wildfires. “Please pray for those affected by the fires and to those who are fighting to keep everyone safe! Join me in donating to the CA Fire Foundation to help the firefighters who are working to rescue people and battle the fires.”