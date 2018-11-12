Halsey Shows Off Her Killer Body During ‘SNL’ Performance, Gets Tattoo ‘Seconds’ Before Going Onstage

The singer surprised viewers by appearing on stage with Lil Wayne, who was last night's musical guest on "SNL."

Halsey has had quite the eventful week.

Fresh off her performance at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Thursday night, the “Without Me” singer took the stage for Saturday Night Live where she surprised viewers by joining musical guest Lil Wayne at Studio 8H for a performance of “Can’t Be Broken” from the rapper’s newest album Tha Carter V.

Halsey killed her performance of the song’s chorus while also showing off her killer body–the singer wore a matching patterned triangle bra and pant set by MISBHV that hugged all of her curves and showed off ample cleavage, as well as her incredibly flat, toned stomach, which can at least partially be attributed to the insane workout she used to prepare for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show previously noted by the Inquisitr. She paired the two-piece set with a shiny black bomber jacket worn loosely down her arms, a pair of over-sized lime green statement earrings and matching lime green socks that peeked out of her leopard print, stiletto heeled boots.

She posted several snaps of the look to her Instagram account, where the singer’s gorgeous makeup look featuring bold, white-winged eyeliner can be better seen by her impressive 9.7 million followers. A clip in her hairstylist Joseph Chase’s Instagram story revealed silver glitter gleaming in the singer’s short brunette pixie cut.

Halsey’s sexy on-stage look covered up some new ink she also revealed on her Instagram–which shared was done “seconds before walking on stage” for her performance.

Her new tattoo has the Libra scale in between the words “Sins” and “Forgiveness,” which references a line from Lil Wayne’s Carter IV track “She Will.” Halsey also revealed in the caption of the photo showing off her new body art that Lil Wayne himself was behind the tattoo’s handwriting.

I'm a libra and so is lil Wayne and that's all you'll ever need to know about me. — h (@halsey) November 3, 2014

Lil Wayne’s duet with Halsey was the first song he performed for the Liev Schreiber-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live, which he ended by giving a tribute to America’s military saying “To all the veterans, thank you.”

He also performed another track off Tha Carter V, “Uproar,” which he enlisted Swizz Beatz to help him with.

Halsey had a huge week of performances, spending last Sunday at the 2018 MTV EMAs, where she gave her debut performance of her new single “Without Me” that is currently sitting at No. 9 on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

On Thursday, she joined a slew of performers in New York City for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which will air on December 2 at 10 p.m. on ABC.