Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade Give Fans First Glimpse Of Their Adorable Baby Girl

It’s been less than a week since Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s lives changed forever. On Thursday, November 10, the couple announced the birth of their daughter. The Deliver Us From Eva actress shocked fans when she shared a series of hospital room photos as she and her husband bonded with their baby for the first time. Now, it appears they’ve made it home safely and are adjusting to their new lives together.

According to Hollywood Life, on Saturday, November 10, Gabrielle Union shared an adorable photo of Dwyane Wade feeding their daughter. She captioned the photo, “Daddy’s Girl.” This is the first glimpse fans have gotten of the beautiful baby’s face. So, the photo has definitely garnered lots of attention.

The couple has not released a full photo of their daughter yet but it’s likely they will in the near future. For now, even the small glimpse has been more than enough to leave fans in awe. In a matter of hours, the photo has gone viral with more than 800,000 and 7,000 comments.

Check out the beautiful photo below.

The latest news about their daughter’s birth follows a string of reports on Gabrielle Union’s book, We’re Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True. For those who haven’t read or heard about the book, the famed actress discussed a number of personal topics including rape and miscarriage. Prior to welcoming their daughter via surrogate, Gabrielle Union suffered “eight or nine miscarriages.” Needless to say, the experience was quite traumatic. In her book, she opened up about her struggle with infertility and the disheartening bouts she’s had with pregnancy. She admitted that it felt like she’d become a prisoner to pregnancy.

“I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” Union, 44, writes in the book.

“For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.”

For Gabrielle Union, motherhood is a complete 360 from her previous thoughts of parenting. During an interview with People magazine, Gabrielle initially admitted that she wasn’t exactly interested in becoming a mother. However, that changed when she got married and became a stepmom. “I never wanted kids,” she told the publication. “Then I became a stepmom, and there was no place I’d rather be than with them.”

So, life is definitely different for the Wade family now. Their newborn daughter is their first child together. Dwyane Wade has three sons – Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 16, Zion Malachi Airamis, 11, and Zechariah, 5 – from a previous marriage. He’s also raising his 17-year-old nephew, Dahveon Morris, 17. Congratulations to Gabrielle Union and D. Wade.