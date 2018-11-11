Tool’s Adam Jones Flees Home To Escape Ongoing California Wildfires

Members of Limp Bizkit and Red Hot Chili Peppers also face evacuation.

As the state of California continues to deal with devastating wildfires, a number of celebrities are being forced to flee their private homes, which are in danger of burning. Earlier today, Tool guitarist Adam Jones took to his official Instagram page to let fans know that he and his family are safe from the ongoing natural disaster, but his family home may still be in danger.

According to a report from Alternative Nation, the 53-year-old guitar player, along with his wife and two sons, were forced to flee their house in response to the unprecedented fires. He described the event as “heartbreaking” but added he was thankful to have his family out of harm’s way and also thanked his fans for the love and support.

Jones is not the only famous musician facing a major destruction from the wildfires raging out of control in California. Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst also took to Instagram to describe how he narrowly escaped his home before it was completely engulfed in flames. Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland shared a video of the house burning. Members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers also faced evacuations from their houses amid the fires.

Donald Trump recently took aim at local and state organizations for what he called “forest mismanagement” of federal funds. He also threatened to stop federal payments to the state if officials weren’t able to get the fires under control. Celebrities and officials in the state of California have not taken lightly to Trump’s tweet and fired back at the president, calling his comments a major oversimplification of the issue and accusing him of being tactless and insensitive to the growing number of homeless people affected by the fires.

Currently, the death toll in California’s wildfires has topped 25 and could still continue to grow.

Tool is currently working on a new album, which is expected to be released in 2019. There is no word on how the wildfires and the loss of Adam Jones’ home may affect the release of the album. Limp Bizkit has been touring through much of 2018 and made headlines recently after Shaggy 2 Dope, a member of Insane Clown Posse, attempted to dropkick vocalist Fred Durst while he was performing at a concert. Shaggy 2 Dope was later arrested for the incident.