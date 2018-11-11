Hillary Clinton Will Run For President In 2020, ‘Wall Street Journal’ Predicts

'Mrs. Clinton knows both Mr. Clinton and Mr. Obama declared they weren't running, until they ran.'

“True to her name, Mrs. Clinton will fight this out until the last dog dies,” the Wall Street Journal‘s Mark Penn and Andrew Stein write in a piece detailing what they claim to be Hillary Clinton’s impending reinvention.

Clinton will not only run again in 2020, according to the Wall Street Journal, but “easily capture the 2020 nomination.”

The publication predicts that the 2016 presidential candidate and former secretary of state is ready to go back to her 1994 self, as she reinvents herself as a universal-health-care-promoting progressive, much like she reinvented herself in the past, switching between being a moderate and a progressive, being pro-gay marriage and anti-gay marriage, pro-death penalty and anti-death penalty.

During the 2008 presidential campaign, the authors note, Clinton ran as a moderate, against Barack Obama who was perceived by the press and the public alike as a progressive, campaigning on reform and promising change. The moderate version of Hillary Clinton may have been unable to overcome Obama’s charm – and money, since progressive groups were showering Obama with money in 2016 – just like the progressive Hillary 3.0 was unable to obtain the white working class vote in 2016, but the new and rebranded Hillary 4.0 will.

In 2020, the Wall Street Journal predicts, Clinton will “come out swinging,” since she is now perceived as a through and through Democrat, an experienced partisan determined to win against Donald Trump in 2020, and therefore make up for the 2016 election loss in her and in the eyes of her supporters.

According to the conservative-leaning publication, the new generation of Democrats – who have been waiting to take over the party from Clinton – will be dissatisfied with her political resurrection, but having “revealed themselves to be bungling amateurs” during Trump Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, they will be taken down and pushed away from the epicentre of the party by Hillary Clinton.

“Don’t pay much attention to the ‘I won’t run’ declarations. Mrs. Clinton knows both Mr. Clinton and Mr. Obama declared they weren’t running, until they ran. She may even skip Iowa and enter the race later, but rest assured that, one way or another, Hillary 4.0 is on the way.”

According to a New York Times report the former secretary of state is giving mixed signals about a potential 2020 race.

In a recent interview the 2016 presidential candidate remarked: “I’d like to be president.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Hillary Clinton will run for president in 2020, but if one was to judge by her political past, stubborn refusal to admit defeat appears to be one of the few consistencies of her career.