Jill Duggar Rocks Army Green Dress And Heels For Veterans Gala

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard attended a special event for veterans.

Jill Duggar is known for dressing modestly, just like all of the girls in her family, but that doesn’t mean that she can’t look really nice when she goes out on the town. The former reality star dressed up a bit for a gala that was held to honor military heroes. The event was held on Saturday in Springdale, Arkansas, very close to where most of the Duggar clan lives.

Jill posted a few photos from the gala on Instagram, including one of she and husband Derick Dillard standing in front of an army jeep. They were posed in front of the vehicle that was on display and she blended right in. That’s because the Duggar daughter wore an army green dress that matched the jeep. Her dress was an above-the-knee style with three-quarter sleeves. She received lots of comments about her outfit choice.

“You two look good! Love your dress Jill!” one person commented.

The mom-of-two also chose to wear a pair of fancy heels to the party. These look like the same shoes that she had been seen wearing for a previous event. Duggar fans were raving over them the first time around, as did so again with this recent photo. Derick was decked out in a black suit and brown tie.

Part of the meal consisted of a green leafy salad and desert, which she snagged a photo of. Other photos were that of the speakers, who were included in the program. Jill Duggar has not stopped posting a bunch of stuff about her family of four, despite no longer being a part of TLC’s Counting On. She is busy raising her two sons, Israel and Samuel, while Derick is attending law school.

Her favorite photos are that of her children and also family recipes that she shares with fans. However, those food photos seem to cause quite a stir. You could say that she is food-shamed because she uses a lot of butter and canned goods in her recipes. But she doesn’t let the negative comments stop her from posting often.

The Dillard family reportedly just got back from Oklahoma where they celebrated the wedding of John David and Abbie Duggar last weekend. While there wasn’t a video of Jill and Derick congratulating the wedded couple like the others did, it is doubtful that they missed this special occasion. They did offer up their love and best wishes in writing on their family blog, though.